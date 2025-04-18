Anthony Edwards is an astonishing young athlete who regularly reminds us of his immaturity.
Randy Moss was an astonishing young athlete who regularly reminded us of his immaturity.
So, of course, the notion has been presented locally that Edwards is the next Randy Moss.
That’s clever, but wrong.
If you want to identify the current professional athlete who deserves to be compared to Moss, all you have to do is watch the Lakers and Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
Edwards isn’t the new Moss.
Luka Doncic is.
Edwards complains too much to referees, too often failing to get back on defense while doing so, and was once recorded uttering anti-gay sentiments.