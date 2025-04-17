Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards enters his fourth NBA playoffs Saturday in Los Angeles promising he will be matured and prepared to play, even as an underdog to the 17-time NBA champion Lakers.
ESPN polled its employees and experts when L.A. secured the Western Conference’s third seed to the Wolves’ sixth seed and came up with the Lakers as favorites, 10-0.
“I just love it; it’s dope,” Edwards said. “I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win. That’s how it’s supposed to be. They don’t want the Timberwolves to win. I get it.”
Conspiracy theories aside, the Wolves are the team that reached last season’s Western Conference finals before they lost to Luka Doncic and Dallas in five games.
They will face Doncic again, only this time in a first-round series after the Mavericks inexplicably traded Doncic in his prime for injury-prone Anthony Davis. Doncic now plays alongside the age-defying LeBron James — Edwards’ U.S. Olympic teammate — for a Lakers franchise that is Showtime in its own way once again.
“It means a lot to matchup against him, man,” Edwards said about James, 40. “Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to get him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one, but it’s going to be a fun road.”
The Wolves lost to Dallas last season after they swept Phoenix in a first-round series, then beat rival Denver in seven games, winning the final game on the road.
“I just wasn’t ready to play against Dallas last year, but I’ll be ready,” Edwards said after practice Wednesday. “Physically, I was just out of it. I’m in it now, though.”