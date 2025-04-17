For Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, family was the key to settling in with the Timberwolves

When the Timberwolves traded for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, they finalized the deal in late September, which is not a typical time for trades to happen.
Not only did the timing of the deal put the lives of DiVincenzo and Randle in flux on the court as they tried to figure out how best they would function on the Wolves, but it upended their lives off the court as well.
“This was most difficult in terms of off-the-court [adjustment], and all that transitions to the court,” said DiVincenzo, who has played for five different teams.
In the NBA there are two major transaction windows. One is in late June or early July, and players who sign somewhere else or get traded have the rest of the summer to figure out their family living situations before the following season begins. Or trades happen in February at the deadline, and players (like Mike Conley a few years ago) might finish out the final months of the season in their new city, then figure out where they and their family will go next in the offseason.
Getting traded in late September just days before training camp opened didn’t provide much time for DiVincenzo and Randle to make a lot of family decisions, and so perhaps it’s no coincidence that it took both a little time to fit in on the Wolves both on and off the court.
They figured it out on the court; Randle has embraced his role as a distributor and playmaker while taking fewer shots than he did with the Knicks, and DiVincenzo’s shooting got hotter after a slow start to the season. But more than half a year removed from the trade, both recently reflected on how difficult it was at first — and how crucial their partners were in helping their families navigate a turbulent time.
“I got a great wife. Just makes my job, my life easier,” Randle said of his wife, Kendra. “She tries to eliminate as much off-the-court responsibilities and all that stuff the best that she can, so I can just focus on basketball and being the best basketball player I could possibly be.”
Making time for family
At the time of the trade, DiVincenzo had a 6-month-old at home with his fiancee, Morgan Calantoni. He went from thinking he would be in New York, where he has a house, to spending the next several weeks in Minnesota and on the road for the Wolves’ preseason schedule.