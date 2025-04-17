Sports

Podcast: A Timberwolves playoff preview from a Lakers perspective

Claire de Lune, a musician and writer who covers the Lakers for The Guardian, joins Daily Delivery host Michael Rand to help set up the playoff series between the Wolves and Lakers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 3:18PM
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Luka Doncic (77) will be front and center against the Timberwolves. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the latest Twins win and his own history of watching bad baseball. From the Atlanta Braves of the 1980s to the Twins of the late 1990s, some of his biggest investments have been with teams that had little to no chance of winning.

11:00: Claire de Lune, a musician and write who covers the Lakers for The Guardian, joins Rand to help set up the playoff series between the Wolves and Lakers. It’s a matchup of star power vs. depth, with the Lakers carrying the designation of being the favorites.

36:00: Anthony Edwards is locked in.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

