Podcast: A Timberwolves playoff preview from a Lakers perspective

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the latest Twins win and his own history of watching bad baseball. From the Atlanta Braves of the 1980s to the Twins of the late 1990s, some of his biggest investments have been with teams that had little to no chance of winning.
11:00: Claire de Lune, a musician and write who covers the Lakers for The Guardian, joins Rand to help set up the playoff series between the Wolves and Lakers. It’s a matchup of star power vs. depth, with the Lakers carrying the designation of being the favorites.
36:00: Anthony Edwards is locked in.
