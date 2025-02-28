SALT LAKE CITY – Anthony Edwards will be suspended from the Timberwolves’ game Friday against Utah after the NBA upheld the two technical fouls Edwards received in Thursday’s loss to the Lakers.
Wolves’ Anthony Edwards suspended for Friday’s game vs. Utah after NBA upholds technical fouls
Edwards received his 16th technical foul of the season Thursday, triggering a one-game suspension.
The technical fouls were the 15th and 16th of the season for Edwards, and the 16th triggered an automatic one-game suspension. For the rest of the season, Edwards will receive another one-game suspension for every two technicals he receives. The counter resets in the postseason.
Edwards picked up his first technical foul after the first quarter, when he and former Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt got in an exchange at midcourt. Edwards shoved Vanderbilt in the back, leading to a short confrontation, and both received technicals on review.
Then in the third quarter, Edwards fell after driving on Gabe Vincent, whose left leg hit Edwards in the back of the knee. As he was on the ground, he appeared to complain to the officials, and referee Brent Barnaky issued the technical with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining. Edwards tossed the ball into the crowd as he left the floor, and that drew a delay-of-game warning.
Crew chief James Williams said Edwards was issued the second technical for “directing profanity towards the game official,” according to a pool report. Williams also said the fact Edwards already had one technical was taken into account when Barnaky issued the second technical.
Edwards apologized to the team after the game, point guard Mike Conley said.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who get emotional when things don’t go the right way, individually, and it can hurt our team as a whole,” Conley said. “We have to be better. Ant has to be better, he knows that.
“He knows he’s got to be better for us, and all of us down the line. … Anybody else who’s dealing with whatever they’re dealing with on the court, you have to set it aside and find a way to stick together right now.”
Said coach Chris Finch: “He’s got to be better. He’s had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them are deserved. They’re gonna miss some calls from time to time for sure, so he’s got to be better, and we’ve been talking to him about it. So it’s on him.”
In other Wolves roster news, guard Donte DiVincenzo enters Friday’s game questionable after returning from a left great toe injury against the Lakers on Thursday. But the plan remained for DiVincenzo to play Friday, both he and Finch said.
