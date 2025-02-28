Wolves’ Anthony Edwards is ejected from loss to Lakers, and he’ll likely be suspended

The Wolves showed some life toward the end of the second as Edwards got going with nine of his 13 first-half points. Shannon provided some needed energy off the bench with nine points, including a three just before the buzzer that cut the Lakers' lead to 11. The Wolves closed the second on a 17-7 run. Naz Reid went to the bench in first-half foul trouble without scoring a point. Doncic had 13 first-half points and was 0-for-5 from three-point range.