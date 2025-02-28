LOS ANGELES – Anthony Edwards had been flirting with danger in his communication with officials all season, and he had piled up 14 technical fouls before Thursday’s game against the Lakers. He was two away from an automatic one-game suspension.
Wolves’ Anthony Edwards is ejected from loss to Lakers, and he’ll likely be suspended
Edwards was called for his 15th and 16th technical fouls. If they hold up under review, he won’t play Friday.
Edwards picked up technical fouls 15 and 16 on Thursday night as the Wolves fell to the Lakers 111-102.
If both technical fouls are upheld on league review, Edwards will be suspended for Friday’s game against Utah. He will then receive a one-game suspension for every two technicals the rest of the season.
Edwards picked up his first technical foul after the first quarter, when he and former Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt got into an exchange at midcourt. Edwards shoved Vanderbilt in the back, leading to a short confrontation, and both earned technicals on review.
Then in the third quarter, Edwards fell after driving on Gabe Vincent, whose left leg hit Edwards in the back of the knee. As he was on the ground, he appeared to complain to the officials, and referee Brent Barnaky issued the technical with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining. Edwards tossed the ball into the crowd as he left the floor, and that drew a delay-of-game warning.
Edwards has picked up four technicals in four games coming out of the All-Star break. He had come into the game questionable because of calf soreness.
The Wolves lost on Thursday as Donte DiVincenzo made his return to the lineup from a toe injury for the first time since Jan. 15.
A game after the Wolves erased a 25-point deficit in Oklahoma City, they were down as much as 23 before cutting the Lakers' lead to 93-90 with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. But they couldn’t stop fouling down the stretch of the fourth quarter, or the referees couldn’t stop calling fouls, depending on your interpretation. The Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth, 45 for the night.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was a bright spot for the Wolves off the bench with 23 points. Luka Doncic had 21 for the Lakers while LeBron James had 33.
The Wolves were a step slow from the start, as the Lakers beat them down the floor on fast breaks and to the offensive glass. The Lakers had a 17-5 rebounding edge in the first as the Wolves started 6-for-20 from the field and 3-for-14 from three-point range. The Lakers led 33-17 after one quarter despite committing six turnovers.
Doncic and James got in a groove early, and they had 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the first before Vanderbilt and Edwards mixed it up after the buzzer.
The Wolves showed some life toward the end of the second as Edwards got going with nine of his 13 first-half points. Shannon provided some needed energy off the bench with nine points, including a three just before the buzzer that cut the Lakers' lead to 11. The Wolves closed the second on a 17-7 run. Naz Reid went to the bench in first-half foul trouble without scoring a point. Doncic had 13 first-half points and was 0-for-5 from three-point range.
The Wolves couldn’t make much of a dent in the Lakers' lead in the third as Edwards exited the game with 18 points. He added six rebounds and five assists.
The star guard was called for his 15th and 16th technical fouls. If they hold up under review, he won’t play Friday.