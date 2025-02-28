Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz: Injury report, broadcast info

The Wolves have a winning record in the second game of back-to-backs.

By Chris Hine

February 28, 2025 at 1:34AM
Jazz leading scorer Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable to play against the Wolves because of injury. (Rick Egan/The Associated Press)

8:30 p.m. Friday at Delta Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network Extra; iHeart radio

Wolves update: The Wolves are 6-4 when playing on the tail end of back-to-backs this season. Their latest win in that scenario came Monday at Oklahoma City. The Wolves will play in Phoenix on Sunday before embarking on another back-to-back in Minnesota against Philadelphia on Tuesday and then at Charlotte on Wednesday.

Jazz update: The Jazz will face the Wolves three more times between Friday and the end of the season. Utah’s top three scorers are nursing injuries; Collin Sexton (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (back) are listed as questionable. The Jazz are 3-7 on back-to-backs.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

