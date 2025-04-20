Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves win Game 1 over L.A. Lakers, with Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid contributing loudly

While Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was figuring out the defense, his less-heralded teammates were building a lead.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 12:00PM
The Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels and the Lakers' LeBron James grapple for the ball during the first half of Game 1 Saturday, when McDaniels and teammate Naz Reid filled a gap and led a rout. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Fitting for Hollywood, Game 1 of the Timberwolves’ series with the Lakers played out Saturday as the Wolves might have scripted it during the week. They knew the Lakers would come up with unique ways of defending Anthony Edwards. It might take some time for Edwards to figure it out. In the meantime, Edwards’ teammates would have to step up in a big way if the Wolves were going to win the game and if they want to win this series.

Enter Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, who were magnificent all night in a 117-95 Wolves victory in Game 1. The Wolves lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Tuesday, and they now have home-court advantage after leaving Crypto.com Arena quiet and half-empty by the time the clock hit zero.

“I think we just wanted it,” said Reid, who had 23 points off the bench on 8-for-11 shooting. “I know that’s what I wanted. I know we wanted it more tonight. That’s kind of how it has to be, especially when you’re the underdog.”

The Wolves grabbed hold of the game with a 38-20 second quarter, were up 27 in the third and didn’t squander the large lead even after the Lakers cut it to 12 behind 37 points from Luka Doncic. That’s because the Wolves held most everyone else in check (LeBron James scored 19) and had a balanced attack that diced a vulnerable Lakers defense. McDaniels, who finished with 25 points on 11-for-13 shooting, got them going after they trailed by seven in the first quarter. He scored seven points in a 12-2 spurt to open the second quarter as the Wolves took the lead and didn’t give it back.

“He always had it. It’s kind of new to you guys, but I’ve been in the gym with him for years,” Reid said of his good friend’s offensive talent. “I would say it’s a good thing and a blessing for him to be able to bring that out and showcase that and have an effect on the game each and every way. He can score the ball, he can rebound, he can defend, pick up 94 feet.”

In last season’s playoffs, McDaniels showed an ability to carry the Wolves through a game every now and then, even as he said he “can never really tell” when the Wolves might need games like this out of him.

“I just stick to my routine and just trust the work that I put in every day,” McDaniels said. “And then whatever happens happens. Just continue to be confident each game.”

The Wolves beat the Suns in Game 2 of the opening round last season behind 25 points from McDaniels, and then he tied Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead with 23 points in Game 7 against the Nuggets. On Saturday, with the Wolves looking for a spark after a sluggish first quarter, McDaniels came alive.

View post on X

“He had ultra confidence. That’s what we talked about to start the week,” Edwards said. “He’s 6-foot-11 and has everything that a person who 6-2 has in this game. So I mean, long as he trusts itself, we all trust him, one through 15, the coaching staff, the whole organization. So he’s just being Jaden McDaniels.”

Reid was right beside him with 13 in that second quarter. He finished the night 8-for-12 and 6-for-9 from three-point range. Reid got hit in the eye by former teammate Jarred Vanderbilt in the third quarter, but he returned to the game in the fourth to bury a three. His left eye was bloodshot after the game, but he didn’t much care. As he said, “It’s not easy to take me out of the game.”

“Playoffs, you gotta bring your best basketball. That’s what happened tonight,” Reid said. “Obviously the series is not over. It’s only the first game, but I think we gotta all, as a group, bring the same energy as tonight to the game Tuesday.”

Related Coverage

Wolves

Souhan: Timberwolves embarrassed the Lakers? Don’t be surprised. You were warned.

Wolves

Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95: 10 points about Game 1 in the NBA first-round playoff series

Sports

Timberwolves get on a roll and make Game 1 a 117-95 rout of the Lakers

Then Edwards got more involved in the scoring in the second half. Coach Chris Finch said Edwards was vocal at halftime in directing his teammates where he wanted them to go as he figured out the Lakers defense.

“He just was surveying in the first half a lot, and I think he let that slow him down, and I think he was more aggressive,” Finch said. “He had that look in his eyes like he gets, and he was really good.”

Edwards had nine points in the third quarter and finished with 22. The Wolves opened the third with 11 straight points to push their lead to 22, and it eventually grew as large as 27.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 117, Lakers 95

“Going into the second half, I was telling my teammates how we could space the floor to hurt them,” Edwards said. “We did that in the third, coming right out, and that’s how we got that big lead, spacing the floor the right way because they tilt the floor heavy on me and Julius [Randle].”

Edwards finished with a near triple-double — he had nine assists and eight rebounds. He got his teammates involved, and they capitalized on their open looks. The perfect script for a playoff win against the Lakers. Now to do it three more times.

“We know it’s going to be a long series,” Finch said. “We’re not under any assumption that it’s going to be this type of game in Game 2. It will be a completely different game, as it is with all these games in this series. Just stay on an even keel. That’s the most important thing. We left a lot of meat on the bone out there, a lot of things we know we can do better.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Quiet types contribute loudly in Wolves' Game 1 domination of Lakers

card image

While star Anthony Edwards was figuring out the defense, less-heralded teammates Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid were building a lead.

Sports

Timberwolves get on a roll and make Game 1 a 117-95 rout of the Lakers

card image

Wolves

Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95: 10 points about Game 1 in the NBA first-round playoff series

card image