LOS ANGELES – Fitting for Hollywood, Game 1 of the Timberwolves’ series with the Lakers played out Saturday as the Wolves might have scripted it during the week. They knew the Lakers would come up with unique ways of defending Anthony Edwards. It might take some time for Edwards to figure it out. In the meantime, Edwards’ teammates would have to step up in a big way if the Wolves were going to win the game and if they want to win this series.
Enter Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, who were magnificent all night in a 117-95 Wolves victory in Game 1. The Wolves lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Tuesday, and they now have home-court advantage after leaving Crypto.com Arena quiet and half-empty by the time the clock hit zero.
“I think we just wanted it,” said Reid, who had 23 points off the bench on 8-for-11 shooting. “I know that’s what I wanted. I know we wanted it more tonight. That’s kind of how it has to be, especially when you’re the underdog.”
The Wolves grabbed hold of the game with a 38-20 second quarter, were up 27 in the third and didn’t squander the large lead even after the Lakers cut it to 12 behind 37 points from Luka Doncic. That’s because the Wolves held most everyone else in check (LeBron James scored 19) and had a balanced attack that diced a vulnerable Lakers defense. McDaniels, who finished with 25 points on 11-for-13 shooting, got them going after they trailed by seven in the first quarter. He scored seven points in a 12-2 spurt to open the second quarter as the Wolves took the lead and didn’t give it back.
“He always had it. It’s kind of new to you guys, but I’ve been in the gym with him for years,” Reid said of his good friend’s offensive talent. “I would say it’s a good thing and a blessing for him to be able to bring that out and showcase that and have an effect on the game each and every way. He can score the ball, he can rebound, he can defend, pick up 94 feet.”
In last season’s playoffs, McDaniels showed an ability to carry the Wolves through a game every now and then, even as he said he “can never really tell” when the Wolves might need games like this out of him.
“I just stick to my routine and just trust the work that I put in every day,” McDaniels said. “And then whatever happens happens. Just continue to be confident each game.”
The Wolves beat the Suns in Game 2 of the opening round last season behind 25 points from McDaniels, and then he tied Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead with 23 points in Game 7 against the Nuggets. On Saturday, with the Wolves looking for a spark after a sluggish first quarter, McDaniels came alive.