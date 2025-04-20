The Wolves grabbed hold of the game with a 38-20 second quarter, were up 27 in the third and didn’t squander the large lead even after the Lakers cut it to 12 behind 37 points from Luka Doncic. That’s because the Wolves held most everyone else in check (LeBron James scored 19) and had a balanced attack that diced a vulnerable Lakers defense. McDaniels, who finished with 25 points on 11-for-13 shooting, got them going after they trailed by seven in the first quarter. He scored seven points in a 12-2 spurt to open the second quarter as the Wolves took the lead and didn’t give it back.