Saturday’s MVP: Naz Reid
Wolves defending NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid’s 17 first-half points off the bench Saturday moved the Wolves into a 27-point lead after they trailed by eight points early in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Lakers.
He went down hard early in the fourth quarter after former Wolves player Jarred Vanderbilt’s hand hit him in the face on Vanderbilt’s drive to the basket. Reid was face down for several moments, then went to the locker room, but he returned to finish the game with 23 points.
Those 17 first-half points were the most by a Wolves player in a half of a playoff game since Wally Szczerbiak scored 19 in the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Lakers. Reid’s play got his team out of that first-half hole and into a 70-48 lead after the Wolves scored the second half’s first 11 points.
Uh-oh
Wolves All-Star Anthony Edwards went to the locker room with three minutes left in the third quarter after he drove into traffic, leapt and came down holding his left calf and foot. He immediately signaled for an athletic trainer with the Wolves leading by 23 points. And he re-entered the game with the Wolves leading by 14 with 11 minutes left.
He had 22 points, nine assists, four three-pointers and just one turnover.
Fans from both sides held their collective breath when Luka Doncic and Julius Randle collided violently midway through the third quarter as Randle leapt into Doncic in an attempt to block a pass.
The noise made was worse than the result. Both players remained in the game.
Doncic from downtown, but not enough
A Doncic heave from exactly halfcourt at the end of the third quarter banked off the backboard and caromed through for a three-point shot that gave the Lakers life. The three-pointer made it an 88-71 Wolves lead entering the fourth quarter.