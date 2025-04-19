It’s go time.
After an up-and-down year that began with the trade of a franchise icon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will tipoff the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle of superstars.
Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic
Game one of the best-of-seven series begins Saturday night in Los Angeles, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT.
The Wolves were one of the hottest teams in the NBA to close the regular season, going 17-4 over their final 21 games. Over the final 15 games, Minnesota posted a +9.8 net rating, fourth in the league. Edwards took the leap to stardom, averaging a career-high 27.6 points per game. He also led the NBA in made three-pointers with 320, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc on 10.3 attempts per game.
Meanwhile, the Lakers stumbled to the finish line. They went 10-11 over their final 21 games as they searched for a rhythm following the midseason addition of Doncic. When Los Angeles was successful, a lot of it had to do with Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves — a three-headed monster on offense that few teams have a solution for.