Live Updates: Wolves battle Lakers in first round of NBA Playoffs

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves open the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs when they face LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers. The series tips off Saturday night in Southern California.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 11:30PM
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves open the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs when they face LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The series tips off Saturday night in Southern California. (Chris Hine | Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s go time.

After an up-and-down year that began with the trade of a franchise icon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will tipoff the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle of superstars.

Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic

Julius Randle vs. LeBron James

Chris Finch vs. JJ Reddick

Game one of the best-of-seven series begins Saturday night in Los Angeles, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Wolves were one of the hottest teams in the NBA to close the regular season, going 17-4 over their final 21 games. Over the final 15 games, Minnesota posted a +9.8 net rating, fourth in the league. Edwards took the leap to stardom, averaging a career-high 27.6 points per game. He also led the NBA in made three-pointers with 320, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc on 10.3 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers stumbled to the finish line. They went 10-11 over their final 21 games as they searched for a rhythm following the midseason addition of Doncic. When Los Angeles was successful, a lot of it had to do with Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves — a three-headed monster on offense that few teams have a solution for.

