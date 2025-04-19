The Wolves were one of the hottest teams in the NBA to close the regular season, going 17-4 over their final 21 games. Over the final 15 games, Minnesota posted a +9.8 net rating, fourth in the league. Edwards took the leap to stardom, averaging a career-high 27.6 points per game. He also led the NBA in made three-pointers with 320, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc on 10.3 attempts per game.