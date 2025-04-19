The extra week of practice before the playoffs is different from the rhythm of the season. There’s more time to get to know opponents and specifically what they will do in a given situation. This helped the Wolves beat the Suns last season in the first round after going 0-3 against them in the regular season. Typically in the regular season, Finch said, the Wolves have time only to tweak their base defense. This week allowed them to delve deeper.