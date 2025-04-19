LOS ANGELES – On Friday, the Timberwolves practiced at UCLA, their fourth practice this week in preparation for facing the Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series.
As the Wolves let media in for the final few minutes of practice, the reporters could see some members of the team, sporting red jerseys. That’s the scout team, and for four days the scout team has been responsible for learning the Lakers inside and out to run their plays and mimic their personnel as well as possible.
“It’s critical,” coach Chris Finch said. “We meet with those guys to start the week and we prepare them like we would be preparing any team. … We tell them go hard, test [the rest of the team]. It’s hard to replicate the talent, but it’s the tendencies and getting used to that, dialing in around that.”
So who got the jobs of trying to copy Luka Doncic and LeBron James? Doncic fell to Joe Ingles and James to Terrence Shannon Jr. Ingles said the first part of the assignment was to embrace it, to put ego aside when you’re not a part of the first or second units and realize this is the best way to help the team win.
He spent time watching film of the Lakers and doing sessions with his player development coach to get some of Doncic’s tendencies down even though he is lefthanded and Doncic is righthanded. The goal is to test the players who will deal with Doncic, among them Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.
“Just for when we do get into practice, just to somewhat be close to what he would do,” Ingles said. “The last part is competing, so my job is for Jaden, or whoever is guarding him, Ant at times, to go hard at practice, bring Rudy up, get an iso and try to get by him and do the things he’s going to do.
“He’s going to go at Rudy, go at mismatches, go at whoever is in front of him.”
The scout team watched film separately at times from the rest of the team to drill down on what the Lakers would be doing. Finch said Ingles did a good job of making the Wolves pay when they made mistakes in their coverages in practice, just the way Doncic likely will do in a game.