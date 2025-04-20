I picked the Timberwolves to defeat the Lakers in seven games. Now I feel like a pessimist.
The Timberwolves didn’t just defeat the Lakers on Saturday night in Los Angeles. They embarrassed one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They made the Lakers look soft as Malibu sand.
Familiar nemesis Luka Doncic dominated the first quarter, during which the Lakers opened an eight-point lead.
From then until Anthony Edwards hit a three-pointer with 10:08 remaining in the third quarter, the Wolves outscored the Lakers 58-28, en route to a 117-95 victory.
The most pertinent question entering this series was whether the Wolves could handle the Lakers’ stars and LA’s bright lights.
The Wolves doused both with buckets.
This was a tour de force performance, the kind Wolves coach Chris Finch has been coaxing this group toward throughout this uneven season.
The result of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade and a season of assimilation is this: