Opening the postseason Saturday night in Los Angeles, the Wolves knew they had a chance to make a statement. The question was, could they seize the moment against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the star-studded Lakers?
Short answer: Yes.
Led by Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels (combined 48 points on 9-of-12 from three), Minnesota punched the Lakers in the mouth early in the game before delivering the knockout blow early in the second half and cruising to a 117-95 win.
While the victory was sweet, especially considering what Doncic did to the Wolves in the Western Conference Finals last year as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Chris Finch understands that it was just one victory.
“We know it’s going to be a long series,” Finch said. “We’re not under any assumption that it’s going to be this type of game in Game 2. It will be a completely different game, as it is with all these games in this series. Just stay on an even keel. That’s the most important thing. We left a lot of meat on the bone out there, a lot of things we know we can do better.”
Reid was in agreement with his head coach, knowing they could expect to see a different Lakers team on Tuesday night.
“Playoffs, you gotta bring your best basketball. That’s what happened tonight,” Reid said. “Obviously the series is not over. It’s only the first game, but I think we gotta all, as a group, bring the same energy as tonight to the game Tuesday.”
Game 2 is set to tip at 9 p.m. CST. Follow below for live updates.