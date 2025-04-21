The greatest sports wordsmith of all time, Red Smith, referred often to an upbringing in the Holy Roman Church with his Irish mother, Ida. My mother was a McDonough, Jane Cecilia, and she died young, but not before introducing her children to the church-ly requirements of the Easter season.
Now at this advanced age, my knees are terrible, probably thanks to a lack of care and exercise, but I would contend also in part because of all those Lenten hours accumulated on the kneelers at St. Gabriel’s in Fulda, Minn., before they were padded.
Through time, there has been significant slippage in my action on Lenten duties — for instance, I now would draw a blank on the Stations of the Cross, which would have given Sister Marna another reason to throw me out of the altar boy crew in Fulda — but what remains from my youth is this belief:
Easter weekend starts with guilt on Good Friday and turns to glorious hope by Sunday.
Which takes us, of course, to the Timberwolves and their very impressive 117-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. on Saturday night.
As a fan base, Wolves followers weren’t exactly guilt-filled on their team’s prospects entering the series, but you did hear this:
As inconsistent as was their performance this season, with all those clunkers, could they really be counted on to hang tough for 48 minutes repeatedly against a team led by LeBron James, still incredible at 40, and Luka Doncic, the scoring machine who did them in over five games in the Western Conference finals last spring?
The guilt angle fell over me as the Wolves were taking charge in the second quarter with a 38-20 beatdown of the Lakers.