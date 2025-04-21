Wolves

Reusse: Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA playoff win over L.A. Lakers insists we reconsider days of doubt

On an Easter weekend that provided hope as scripted, Julius Randle especially reminded us that our faith once waned.

Columnist Icon

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 12:00AM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and forward LeBron James defend during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

The greatest sports wordsmith of all time, Red Smith, referred often to an upbringing in the Holy Roman Church with his Irish mother, Ida. My mother was a McDonough, Jane Cecilia, and she died young, but not before introducing her children to the church-ly requirements of the Easter season.

Now at this advanced age, my knees are terrible, probably thanks to a lack of care and exercise, but I would contend also in part because of all those Lenten hours accumulated on the kneelers at St. Gabriel’s in Fulda, Minn., before they were padded.

Through time, there has been significant slippage in my action on Lenten duties — for instance, I now would draw a blank on the Stations of the Cross, which would have given Sister Marna another reason to throw me out of the altar boy crew in Fulda — but what remains from my youth is this belief:

Easter weekend starts with guilt on Good Friday and turns to glorious hope by Sunday.

Which takes us, of course, to the Timberwolves and their very impressive 117-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. on Saturday night.

As a fan base, Wolves followers weren’t exactly guilt-filled on their team’s prospects entering the series, but you did hear this:

As inconsistent as was their performance this season, with all those clunkers, could they really be counted on to hang tough for 48 minutes repeatedly against a team led by LeBron James, still incredible at 40, and Luka Doncic, the scoring machine who did them in over five games in the Western Conference finals last spring?

The guilt angle fell over me as the Wolves were taking charge in the second quarter with a 38-20 beatdown of the Lakers.

During his minutes, I was watching Julius Randle battle fiercely, including on defense, and move the ball — and it took me back to an evening during the early weeks of the season and a close game at Target Center.

Randle would take down a rebound and then dribble up the court, finally planting himself somewhere in the offensive zone, and then hold the ball, wave it around like a crazed mime, to the point all decorum in the press area was lost and I was loudly muttering:

“Move the ball, you …"

Related Coverage

Wolves

How Edwards’ leadership was key in Game 1

Wolves

Quiet types contribute loudly in Wolves' Game 1 domination of Lakers

Wolves

Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95: 10 points about Game 1 in the NBA first-round playoff series

Yes, this happened more than once, and included taking the Lord’s name in vain, which should never be done in a press setting.

There was night after night watching Randle with his new teammates, and I finally decided there was an answer to the question: “How long will it take for Randle to fit in with this team?”

A: eternity.

And there was also Jaden McDaniels, all 6-10 of those athletic talents, hanging out in a far corner, throwing an occasional brick from there, collecting seven or eight points, four rebounds and $26 million per season for five years.

With Rudy Gobert clogging up the middle for 32 minutes a night, making it seem impossible for McDaniels to use that area, this was another giant question:

How are the Wolves possibly going to unlock what this 24-year-old ultra-talent has to offer?

In late January, Randle had an outstanding game in a 121-113 win at Phoenix in which he added six assists to 28 points. The next night, he was injured early in a Wolves blowout at Utah. He missed all of February (the Wolves went 5-8) with a groin injury.

He returned at the start of March. The lefty looked different. Always muscular, now taut. A touch quicker with his movements, and more than that with his decision-making.

KAT who? This guy Julius was a player, a fierce competitor, a clog turned into a cog in the offense.

Gobert also was out for half of February and the first week of March because of a lower-back injury. McDaniels had been unleashing himself, and now he had complete freedom. And when Rudy returned and the schedule wound down, there arrived a commitment to get Rudy the shot at which he is most effective:

The dunk.

Forgot those 4-foot floaters, Rudy. That’s out of your range. Catch it, dunk it, terrific.

That was a beautiful basketball game that the Wolves played Saturday night — a true team, with Anthony Edwards making plays for himself and teammates; and Randle doing the same; and McDaniels being great; and Naz Reid dropping in those high-in-the-air balls for threes.

It won’t be that easy again, because they won’t go 21-for-42 on threes, for this reason: The Lakers are going to get off their lazy derrieres and guard ‘em.

Except for Doncic. What a load he is to carry around for other defenders. His best move on that end is the “get-em” point.

And it’s now midafternoon on Easter Sunday, this day of hope, and it’s a relief to have cleared my conscience of the repeated blasphemy aimed at Julius Randle a few months back.

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Reusse

Columnist

Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns per week.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Reusse: Timberwolves’ playoff opener insists we reconsider those days of doubt

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image

On an Easter weekend that provided hope as scripted, Julius Randle especially reminded us that our faith once waned.

Sports

Thunder beat Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history

card image

Wolves

How Edwards’ leadership was key in Game 1

card image