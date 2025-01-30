Timberwolves surge away from Phoenix Suns after coach Chris Finch is ejected

Finch had said forward Josh Minott’s playing time dipped recently because he was making defensive game plan mistakes. Minott started the second quarter, but Finch pulled him after 12 seconds when Beal got a back cut on him and Minott fouled him. Finch went deep into his bench for another rotation player and called on former second-round pick Jaylen Clark, who saw his first significant NBA minutes outside of mop-up duty. The Wolves cut into the Suns' lead on a binge of threes from Edwards and Alexander-Walker, who hit two each in the quarter. The Wolves cut the Suns' lead to 51-50 before Edwards committed turnovers on three consecutive possessions. The Wolves trailed 59-55 at the half. Randle led them with 15 while Booker had 18 for Phoenix.