Brooks: St. Paul’s Lowertown has everything — except the foot traffic its businesses rely on

Lowertown is waiting.
Through the pandemic, through the unrest, through street construction that never seemed to end, shops and offices and residents waited for downtown St. Paul to come back.
Mark Toth opened a restaurant on 4th Street E. in 2018; right across from Union Depot, right in the heart of Lowertown. In the years since, he’s built Urban Wok into a fast-casual franchise with locations in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park.
But he put his heart into Lowertown. A small golden heart by the entrance, marked with his late father’s initials, greets every customer who walks through the door — if customers walk through the door.
Urban Wok operates in a gorgeous space that used to be a pub. The ceilings are high. The woodwork gleams. You can get a beer or a glass of wine for $3. Staff will let you mix and match as many sauces as your taste buds can handle. But too often, it is echoingly empty.
The city of St. Paul ordered government workers back to the office part time, starting April 1. The state of Minnesota is following suit on June 1, hoping to drive foot traffic back to downtown shops and restaurants.
Neighborhood restaurants have been struggling, with several going out of business. Saint Dinette. Dark Horse. Black Dog Cafe. Barrio. Noyes & Cutler. Big Biscuit.
“I still believe in Lowertown, it just gets harder and harder,” said Toth, who estimates his revenue dropped 25% last year, when a massive construction project blocked the streets around his restaurant from spring to late autumn.