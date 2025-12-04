News & Politics

St. Paul City Council approves 2026 budget. Here are key takeaways.

Taxes on a median-value home are going up $107 - and why are they hiring six more parking enforcement officers?

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 12:03AM
The setting sun illuminated the St. Paul skyline, with city hall on the left, as seen from Harriet Island Park.
The setting sun illuminated the St. Paul skyline, with city hall on the left, as seen from Harriet Island Park. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The St. Paul City Council approved a 2026 city budget Wednesday evening that will increase property taxes and fees for most residents.

The budget, which Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to sign, increases the levy — the total amount raised via property taxes — by 5.3%.

The council made changes to the $887 million budget that Carter proposed in September, but the total dollar figure was unchanged. By far the largest piece of the budget is the $236 million Department of Public Works budget.

Council members had said they wanted to lower the levy below Carter’s proposal, as the council did in 2025, but they failed to do so this year. Several said they wanted to work harder to contain costs next year.

“I hope that for next year we can really commit to that, knowing that the cost of living and for businesses here is only going to increase,” said Council Member Nelsie Yang.

City taxes up $107 for median home

Under the budget approved Wednesday, the owner of a $289,200 median value home would see the city portion of their property tax bill increase $107.

Other charges, including sewer and water rate increases, bring the total increase in city charges to $232 per year for the same home.

Ramsey County taxes and a St. Paul school funding increase that voters approved in November will add to residents’ bills in 2026.

Most of the money from city taxes goes to the Department of Public Works, and the police and fire departments.

Fire department cuts restored

Carter’s proposed budget sought to cut from the fire department, but the budget passed by the City Council restores funding for three firefighters.

The council also opted against cutting an infrequently-used overnight shift of “basic life support” medics, who provide care for less-severe ailments. Funding to keep that shift will come from increased ambulance fees.

The police budget cut funding for several vacant positions, including two patrol officers and one commander, and a smaller overtime budget.

Library and rec center hours will not be cut

Carter proposed cutting hours at the Arlington Hills library, but the budget will keep the library hours unchanged in 2026. Rec center hours will also stay the same across the city, after Carter proposed cutting some early-morning hours at rec centers that saw the fewest visitors.

The Rondo Library will still be closed starting Dec. 15 through much of 2026, with services moved to the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center while the library’s bathroom is moved.

Millions for downtown construction and affordable housing

The budget adds $5 million in subsidies to boost downtown, much of it for office-to-apartment conversions, with money also available for other projects meant to support “vitality” in the beleaguered core.

The budget will also include more funding for rental assistance.

Six new parking enforcement officers

In a bid to create revenue — and as more workers return to downtown — St. Paul will beef up parking enforcement in 2026, hiring six new officers to mind meters and parking rules. The officers’ work is expected to pay for their salaries and then some.

Carter’s budget had called for two enforcement officers to be cut, but the council restored both jobs and added six. An emphasis on parking enforcement jibes with a priority of Mayor-elect Kaohly, who spoke about the issue during the campaign, saying it could be one small way to help offset residents’ costs.

New lights on Shepard Road

After years of concern about copper wire theft and after trees were ripped out of Shepard Road twice in the last year, the 2026 budget will include $750,000 to add new lights on the road along the river below downtown.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Investigation of St. Paul police after ICE raid delayed; immigrant defense fund established

card image
Sofia Barnett

The City Council will take another week to finalize resolution language. The city will also fund immigrants’ defense and naturalization in 2026 budget.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis bars immigration enforcement staging on city-owned lots

card image

News & Politics

St. Paul City Council approves 2026 budget. Here are key takeaways.

The setting sun illuminated the St. Paul skyline, with city hall on the left, as seen from Harriet Island Park.