St. Paul City Council approves 2026 budget. Here are key takeaways.

The St. Paul City Council approved a 2026 city budget Wednesday evening that will increase property taxes and fees for most residents.
The budget, which Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to sign, increases the levy — the total amount raised via property taxes — by 5.3%.
The council made changes to the $887 million budget that Carter proposed in September, but the total dollar figure was unchanged. By far the largest piece of the budget is the $236 million Department of Public Works budget.
Council members had said they wanted to lower the levy below Carter’s proposal, as the council did in 2025, but they failed to do so this year. Several said they wanted to work harder to contain costs next year.
“I hope that for next year we can really commit to that, knowing that the cost of living and for businesses here is only going to increase,” said Council Member Nelsie Yang.
City taxes up $107 for median home
Under the budget approved Wednesday, the owner of a $289,200 median value home would see the city portion of their property tax bill increase $107.
Other charges, including sewer and water rate increases, bring the total increase in city charges to $232 per year for the same home.
Ramsey County taxes and a St. Paul school funding increase that voters approved in November will add to residents’ bills in 2026.