Rondo Library to close for renovations but safety concerns remain

St. Paul’s most-visited library will close for at least six months to move its bathrooms and front desk because of security concerns.
Community members have complained about drug use and people experiencing homelessness in the Rondo Community Library and its surrounding area in recent years, and library officials say they’re confident the $793,000 renovation can solve those problems.
But some Rondo neighborhood residents and library employees aren’t so sure.
“It had all the pluses,” said Artika Tyner, who grew up in the neighborhood, about the library. “But you now have issues that have been exacerbated over the years and nothing is functioning properly.”
Isaac Mielke, president of AFSCME Local 1842, which represents some St. Paul library workers, said Rondo employees were not consulted in the renovation plans and think other solutions should be examined instead.
“We don’t think moving the bathrooms will do anything,” said Mielke, who doesn’t work in the library but has spoken with people who do. “The staff who work in the building are the experts and are not being listened to.”
St. Paul Library Director Maureen Hartman said staff members have not been involved in the renovation process yet, since it’s still early. She said the changes will move the reception desk closer to the front door, allowing patrons to use the space more effectively.
“Everyone is welcome to use the library,” she said, “but we want you to come right inside the door and know I’m in a library.”