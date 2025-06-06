St. Paul sees ‘unprecedented’ day care closures, sending families scrambling

After 55 years, Children’s Country Day School plans to close at the end of this summer. Last week, Children’s Center Montessori ended a 53-year run. And 42-year-old Sandcastle Early Learning Center shuttered last month.
Before that, two other St. Paul child care centers — both of which served kids for more than 90 years — closed their doors.
“They weathered the Great Depression and World War II, OK? What is happening in 2025?” asked Celeste Finn, executive director of Big Wonder Child Care.
Providers, parents and government leaders assembled at Big Wonder on Thursday to talk about the spate of St. Paul-area closures and what’s needed across the state to stop others from following suit.
Meanwhile, dozens of families have been scrambling to find care.
When Dustin Cripe heard Children’s Country Day School was closing he immediately started making calls to get on waitlists. The West St. Paul resident has two kids who have graduated from Children’s County Day, one going there now and a fourth the family planned to send to the center.
“It’s an idyllic childhood development experience,” Cripe said, with a 7-acre campus that has horses, llamas, chickens and a vegetable garden. He said he was shocked “a staple of the community” that is loved by families and has a waitlist would close.
“Communities need to support these places before they disappear and then we’re in an even worse position. I don’t know how to fix it,” he said, “But this seems like it’s a downward spiral.”