Child care has long been a vexing problem in rural Minnesota. One county may have cracked the code.

The idea for the Stevens County pods started with county commissioner Jeanne Ennen, who ran an in-home child care when her kids were little. Ennen heard about a small pod model in Becker County in a duplex, and area farmers who did similar things on ancillary structures on their farm. “What if we could co-locate a bunch of these, remove the barriers for construction?” wondered county administrator Rebecca Young. The county debated putting the money toward a new child-care center versus this pod model, but they determined the pod model would have less red tape and cost less.