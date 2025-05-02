Lessons from this weekend’s 100 Mile Garage Sale along the Mississippi River

The region’s biggest bargain-hunting weekend, with 200-some vendors, has been going on for more than two decades, expanding on the original 85-mile garage sale of the 1990s. Shoppers come from as far away as Texas and Maine and have filled RVs with wares. For some repeat customers, the annual sale is as much about camaraderie as deal-hunting. And being practical as well as charmed. Money saved on an instant pot can be later spent at a sale offering 10 kinds of homemade pie.