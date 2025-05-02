Lessons from this weekend’s 100 Mile Garage Sale along the Mississippi River

Driving south through downtown Hastings on Thursday morning, the first “Garage Sale” sign off Hwy. 61 pointed to a place selling a bowling pin for a buck and an antique sewing machine for $100.
It was opening day of the 100 Mile Garage Sale, held along the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the Mississippi River, roughly between Hastings and Winona.
The region’s biggest bargain-hunting weekend, with 200-some vendors, has been going on for more than two decades, expanding on the original 85-mile garage sale of the 1990s. Shoppers come from as far away as Texas and Maine and have filled RVs with wares. For some repeat customers, the annual sale is as much about camaraderie as deal-hunting. And being practical as well as charmed. Money saved on an instant pot can be later spent at a sale offering 10 kinds of homemade pie.
The northernmost sale off Hwy. 61 was hosted by Sheila Judge. Last year, several hundred shoppers showed up, Judge said, including early birds pecking for deals while she and her friends were still setting up. Shoppers bought so much — even the ugly clay pots and creepy doll — that Judge started pulling more stuff out of the house. “We ran out of inventory, she said.
The group had also cracked four digits in revenue. The old saw, Judge said, was true: “One person’s junk is another person’s treasure.”
Hastings
At just past 8 a.m., Michelle Liberty was in Judge’s “she shed,” perusing the barware and cigarette-rollers. The St. Paul resident considers herself something of a garage-sale anthropologist. She likes peeking into others’ homes — she pointed out Judge’s couch, TV, photos of Vikings players — and imagining their lives. “I just like looking at other people’s junk,” Liberty said. “And you can kind of be like, ‘What kind of people are they?’”
Liberty was hoping to buy patio furniture. Her brother, Dave, had come from St. Cloud seeking a blender. “This is my first summer of being retired, so it’s like: I got all the time,” he said. Dave’s daughter, Brittany, has kids, so she had a whole list of items.
But they could be tempted to go off script. In Liberty’s case, by a cute pair of pink-tasseled throw pillows. “They’re super hippie looking, so I’m getting them,” she said.