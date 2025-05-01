As Joanns shutter, Minnesotans flock to SR Harris

The Harris family business has cultivated generations of fans, some of whom pack snacks to sustain their hours-long quests for fabric. Over the past four decades, the warehouse became known for its vast inventory, deep discounts and old-school approach, including an honor-based measuring system enacted by its late founder, who buttered up customers with his charismatic banter. (One reported bon-mot: “The only thing more beautiful than this fabric is how it will look on you.”)