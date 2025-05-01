As Joanns shutter, Minnesotans flock to SR Harris

Inside a beige Brooklyn Park warehouse, colorful cottons, woolens and silks are stacked to the ceiling, along with all manner of netting, leather and lace, buttons, zippers and thread.
“Overwhelming” is the most common word newcomers use to describe SR Harris’ flagship store, known as the largest fabric shop in the Upper Midwest, with 30,000 square feet full of bolts, rolls, notions and remnants. There’s something for every aesthetic, down to reversible sequins and chartreuse faux alligator hide.
Creative types have described this retail rhinestone as “like Costco, but fabric” and “a sewer’s Disneyland.” It’s praised by costume designers who work nationwide. One first-time visitor reported screaming and jumping up and down like a game-show contestant when she first set foot inside. “My neck is still sore from staring up at the walls of fabric,” she wrote on Yelp. “I would seriously drive 12 hours just to go there.”
The Harris family business has cultivated generations of fans, some of whom pack snacks to sustain their hours-long quests for fabric. Over the past four decades, the warehouse became known for its vast inventory, deep discounts and old-school approach, including an honor-based measuring system enacted by its late founder, who buttered up customers with his charismatic banter. (One reported bon-mot: “The only thing more beautiful than this fabric is how it will look on you.”)
February’s news that Joann, the country’s largest fabric-store chain, was going out of business, has shunted many customers of its 21 Minnesota locations to SR Harris. Not all sewers relish digging through a dim, cluttered warehouse, in fear of triggering a polarfleece avalanche. But many agree with this online reviewer’s quip: “A bargain is always worth a little sweat.”
Surprises galore
There is a method to the warehouse’s apparent madness, owner Scott Harris noted on a recent weekday morning, as he walked through the various material sections. Satins. Brocades. Velvets. Woolens. Twills. Polyesters and rayons. Upholstery. Shirting. Cottons. Denims. Linens. Knits. Minks.
Most customers, Harris says, seek material for apparel, quilting or home decorating. But staffers have helped people shop for all sorts of projects, including making a model-boat’s sail and a circus-tent diorama.
SR Harris doesn’t have everything, but it feels like it might. There are 10-cent buttons sold out of bins big enough to bury a human. Bolts of cotton fabric are shelved like library books and filed by category, including Skulls, Space, Sports, Stripes, Education, Mardi Gras and Civil War. Within the cat-print selection, there are patterns with felines pushing brooms, sunning at the beach and hiding behind cellphones.