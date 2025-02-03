Minnesota booksellers are thrilled about the title bringing ‘Harry Potter’ readers back

The Rebecca Yarros fantasy/romance, which sold 2.7 million copies in its first week and which the New York Times declared the best-selling novel for adults in decades, officially went on sale Jan. 21. But two dozen folks showed up at Taralson’s Lykke Books in New Ulm late on Jan. 20, waiting for copies of the deluxe edition of “Onyx Storm,” which has special typography and dragons painted on the edges of the pages. It felt familiar to Taralson.