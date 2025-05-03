TV and Media

Review: Martin Lawrence shows his gifts — and his age — at Mystic Lake show

The “Bad Boys” star is near the end of his comeback tour.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 5:26AM
Before Martin Lawrence took the stage Friday, the raucous crowd at Mystic Lake Casino Friday was treated to 10 minutes of classic moments from the comic’s days on “Def Comedy Jam.” During his run as the show’s host in the 1990s, he exuded so much physical energy, you’d swear stand-up could qualify as an Olympic sport.

The footage was a mistake. When Lawrence, 60, finally appeared in the flesh, he looked like he could be the grandfather of the guy in those clips, way too old to be sporting a lime-green outfit made of rubber.

He paced across the stage so gingerly, it seemed at times that he might trip over his own shoes. His delivery was slightly slurred, just as it was when he reunited with his “Martin” cast during the 2024 Emmy Awards.

During his one-hour set, he wiped his brow with a black handkerchief a dozen times. He guzzled so much water, it was a wonder he didn’t take a bathroom break.

Lawrence dismissed rumors that he had suffered a stroke. But he acknowledged that he’s no longer a young man.

“People say they want the old Martin,” he said, after telling a story about waking up with a swollen knee. “Hey, I want the old Martin.”

But Lawrence still knows how to deliver laughs. Like an aging actor, he’s learned how to produce more with less.

Instead of running around like a kid with ADHD, he relied on subtle gestures and long pauses, devices you may not have expected from the guy who played over-caffeinated parts in “Big Momma’s House” and “Bad Boys.”

When he simulated dance moves, he barely moved his feet, but his fans responded as if he had just nailed the Moonwalk. His trademark — widening his eyes in disbelief — has rarely been so effective.

His speech and energy got better as the night went on, especially when he got away from politics and started chatting about himself.

Lawrence may be taking a more mature approach to his comedy during this latest tour, which is winding down after nine months, but he’s happy to relive his youth.

He shared stories about his meteoric rise 35 years ago, how he transitioned from boxing rings to comedy clubs and snagged a breakthrough role in the otherwise forgettable sitcom, “What’s Happening Now!!” He even resurrected characters from “Martin,” one of the most popular shows in Fox TV history, with the audience echoing their catchphrases.

But this wasn’t just a trip down memory lane. Lawrence still showed plenty of bite. The last 15 minutes of his act had him acting out sexual acts in graphic details.

It was a bit odd watching the father of three daughters, all over the age of 22, behave like a horny teenager. But for that moment, he was still the guy in those “Def Comedy Jam” clips.

As he has throughout this tour, Lawrence brought along some high-powered openers. For the Twin Cities stop, there was Loni Love, who won an Emmy for co-hosting the syndicated talk show, “The Real,” and Benji Brown, who also opened for Lawrence in 2018.

Brown’s ability to conjure up a wide range of horndog characters was a clear sign that he has studied his boss. It’s a reminder that Lawrence will influence the next generation of comics long after he’s forced to do stand-up from a rocking chair.

