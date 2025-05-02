GOP balks at approving even a fraction of Musk’s DOGE cuts

The roadblocks pose a major challenge for the White House on one of its top domestic priorities: cutting spending. Budget officials have for weeks brainstormed proposals for Republicans to give legal cover to the DOGE cuts, of which the $9 billion request was supposed to be only the first, according to two of the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal talks. Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, has long speculated that Congress would not approve the package, two of the people said.