DOGE is driving Social Security cuts and will make mistakes, acting head says privately

Democrats have pounced on what they say is reckless rhetoric and thoughtless cuts unfolding at the agency of 57,000 employees. Social Security is the government’s central hub for some of Americans’ most sensitive personal and financial information, and it is the country’s largest payer of benefits, issuing more than $126 billion a month in mostly earned benefits — a massive sum that courses through the economy. One of the top motivations for constituents to contact their members of Congress is when they can’t get help processing a retirement or disability claim.