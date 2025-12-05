State declares moratorium on group homes for disabled. Providers say they’re ‘blind-sided.’

Since the pandemic, state social service programs have been rocked by fraud totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, and state officials have been dogged with questions about how fraud in state programs — such as Feeding Our Future, housing support services and programs to treat autism — could have gone on for years. In October, Walz ordered an audit across 14 high-risk services to analyze Medicaid claims after federal authorities charged nine people with defrauding state housing and autism programs. DHS has also withheld payments to Medicaid providers 485 times this year, state officials said.