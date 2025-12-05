Roper: ‘King of clubs’ Peter Hafiz built a nightlife empire in downtown Minneapolis

When the sun sets over downtown Minneapolis, the empire Peter Hafiz built comes to life.
It’s a place filled with dazzling lights, where dancers bare it all and blurry memories are made. The Hafiz name is behind downtown adult institutions like Deja Vu, Dreamgirls, Gay 90s and Brass Rail.
The popular party bar, Sneaky Pete’s? He’s Pete.
The “king of clubs,” who helped make downtown an enduring nightlife destination, died in late November after a long illness. He was 65.
Hundreds of mourners packed into St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in West St. Paul this week to pay their respects. The traditional funeral ceremony reflected Hafiz’s deep-seated faith — a contrast to his public persona running sin businesses — at a church where his family has been worshiping for generations.
And the overflow crowd was a testament to his personal impact. A priest described Hafiz’s well-known generosity as “thoughtful, sincere and humble,” echoing stories that spilled out in online tributes.
Notably, Hafiz was the kind of adult business operator who even drew praise from local politicians; Mayor Jacob Frey attended his visitation on Monday night.
“Peter had this rare gift — he could be direct, honest, and unfiltered, yet still make you feel seen and welcomed," Frey said in a statement. “And the loyalty of the people who worked with him — many for decades — says everything about the kind of leader and human being he was."