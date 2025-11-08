Roper: Jacob Frey can thank the far left for handing him another term

Here we are again.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey won a third term this week after leftists assumed the city electorate shares their loathing of Frey enough to launch a democratic socialist into the stratosphere.
Frey was vulnerable. He’s a polarizing two-term incumbent at the helm of a dysfunctional City Hall. But Omar Fateh, his top challenger, proved to be a gift.
Rather than settling for incrementalism, the far left rallied early on around a pretty radical candidate with enough baggage to fill a cargo plane. That approach will lose every time in a city that has proven, again and again, that it is more moderate on the whole than some of its City Council members would have you believe.
DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton were valuable additions to the race, offering nuanced alternatives to current administration. But what chance did they have?
What was their path after Fateh snagged the Minneapolis DFL endorsement, an event that put the city — the whole state, really — on alert that local activists had chosen Fateh for the mission against Frey?
I wrote at the time that this binary narrative would favor Frey. And it did.
The endorsement was rescinded, of course, because it turned out this monumental vote hinged on somebody’s DIY spreadsheet — which had improperly dropped Davis from the second round of the DFL convention. It would be funny if it weren’t so stupid.