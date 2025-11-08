Minneapolis

Roper: Jacob Frey can thank the far left for handing him another term

Frey was a vulnerable incumbent. But progressives banked on the wrong guy to beat him.

By Eric Roper

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2025 at 12:00PM
Mayor Jacob Frey addressed his reelection to a third term as mayor in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. ] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here we are again.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey won a third term this week after leftists assumed the city electorate shares their loathing of Frey enough to launch a democratic socialist into the stratosphere.

Frey was vulnerable. He’s a polarizing two-term incumbent at the helm of a dysfunctional City Hall. But Omar Fateh, his top challenger, proved to be a gift.

Rather than settling for incrementalism, the far left rallied early on around a pretty radical candidate with enough baggage to fill a cargo plane. That approach will lose every time in a city that has proven, again and again, that it is more moderate on the whole than some of its City Council members would have you believe.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Sen. Omar Fateh during a debate at MPR headquarters in St. Paul. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton were valuable additions to the race, offering nuanced alternatives to current administration. But what chance did they have?

What was their path after Fateh snagged the Minneapolis DFL endorsement, an event that put the city — the whole state, really — on alert that local activists had chosen Fateh for the mission against Frey?

I wrote at the time that this binary narrative would favor Frey. And it did.

The endorsement was rescinded, of course, because it turned out this monumental vote hinged on somebody’s DIY spreadsheet — which had improperly dropped Davis from the second round of the DFL convention. It would be funny if it weren’t so stupid.

But the damage was done. The public had heard about Frey’s opponent and his plans for “flipping priorities” at City Hall, including rent control and hiking the city minimum wage to $20.

Davis and Hampton spent the rest of the campaign struggling for name recognition. Rather than highlight their differences with Fateh, they made the bargain of joining with him on the “Slate for Change.”

Jazz Hampton, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Sen. Omar Fateh pose for a group photo at a doorknock for all three candidates in October, hosted by the Southwest Alliance for Equity. (Eric Roper)

A slate typically a) can’t be won by only one person, and b) has uniting policy principles.

But the only uniting idea of the “Slate for Change” seemed to be that Jacob Frey needs to go. Just put these three guys on your ballot, in any order, despite the vast policy differences. Rent control, whatever. (Hampton insists he never said “Don’t Rank Frey,” so who even knows what the slate was about.)

It was essentially version 2.0 of 2021’s failed “Don’t Rank Frey” strategy. And it primarily served Fateh, though not enough voters played along to put him over the top.

In some alternate reality, there wouldn’t have been an endorsement. And perhaps lefties would have realized that Davis was a solidly progressive candidate with wider appeal than Fateh (roughly a quarter of Davis’ first-choice voters also ranked Frey on their ballot). But they wanted the whole enchilada.

Davis and Hampton proved in the end to be more boutique candidates, without enough name ID to move ahead. Fateh had basically sucked all the air out of the room, bolstered by endorsements from labor groups and the progressive wing of the City Council.

A "Don't Rank Frey" poster in the window of a store on Nicollet Avenue in late October. (Eric Roper/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The “Minneapolis Mamdani” was predictably pummeled by attack ads fueled by mountains of cash from rich people scared by the prospect of a democratic socialist City Hall. I suspect all that dough would have had a harder time villainizing Davis and Hampton in the same way.

The media certainly amplified a binary narrative about the race after the convention, as some people complained. But they were just reflecting a goose that was already cooked. When someone wins the DFL endorsement, that’s the top contender.

I tried, in this column, to highlight Davis and Hampton as serious challengers. This newspaper wrote profiles of all four candidates, who also squared off in a multitude of debates and forums.

Then on Election Day, I talked to voters in every ward of the city. And many Jacob Frey supporters said they were backing the mayor because public safety is their top priority and crime has put them on edge. Yet Frey controls the police department, which has been receiving more money every year.

So this could have been Frey’s Achilles heel.

But when the far left is pouring their energy into a candidate who supported dismantling the police department in 2021, and the other challengers are palling around with him on campaign literature, I can understand why people got skittish about changing horses.

The Rev. DeWayne Davis, Sen. Omar Fateh, Mayor Jacob Frey and Jazz Hampton at a debate in September. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

You’ve got to hope there’s some sort of reset over there at City Hall.

Frey needs to wake up to the fact that his chief City Council antagonists cruised to re-election. Aisha Chughtai, for example, is not some aberration that can be taken out by an arsenal of money.

The council split is also a bit fuzzier now. Asked recently about how he would navigate the council’s progressive-moderate divide, Council Member-elect Jamison Whiting suggested that the question deserves a two-hour discussion. I appreciate the nuance.

If Frey were better at the politics of his job, he would gently cajole leaders like Whiting who show they have an open mind. Toss them credit. Lift them up. And not demand total loyalty to be part of “Team Minneapolis” — an unfortunate name being used to describe Frey’s allies, which implies that dissenters don’t have the city’s interests at heart.

Meanwhile, the democratic socialists also need to understand that this is a big city, with many viewpoints. As one Hampton voter told me, she wants the council “making more thoughtful decisions based on all constituents, rather than a really narrow subset.”

The democratic socialists will continue to run headfirst into a more moderate mayor until they come to grips with the reality of the citywide electorate. I’m reminded of how Fateh told the DFL convention that his campaign “isn’t about baby steps.”

Well, if you want to win, sometimes that’s what it takes.

Eric Roper

Columnist

Eric Roper is a columnist for the Star Tribune focused on urban affairs in the Twin Cities. He previously oversaw Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune's reader-driven reporting project.

Roper: Jacob Frey can thank the far left for handing him another term

Eric Roper
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Frey was a vulnerable incumbent. But progressives banked on the wrong guy to beat him.

