Roper: What an Election Day bike ride to every ward in Minneapolis taught me about Jacob Frey’s reelection

After a campaign focused on the candidates, Election Day is squarely about the voters.
So I set out to find as many of them as I could on Tuesday — to understand what’s really going on in the Minneapolis zeitgeist. The plan was fairly simple: bicycle to one precinct in all 13 wards of the city. For added flavor, I crafted a “Mobile Newsroom” wooden sign to hang off my bike at each stop.
The roughly 50 voters I interviewed over more than 12 hours pedaling in a big circle around Minneapolis turned out to be part of a historic turnout for a city election. I chatted with them in the chilly morning hours at a southwest Minneapolis park, over the lunch rush at a Loring Park school, in the quiet afternoon at a Northeast senior complex, and amid the sunset bustle of college students outside an art museum.
Now that Jacob Frey has won reelection, the conversations give me better insight into what happened.
A lot of voters who ranked Frey as their first choice mentioned that he was the most moderate candidate and their top priority was public safety. Some have been shaken by bubbling neighborhood crime, including car windows being smashed. They were choosing experience and stability.
“I think with the state of the [federal] government, I just want consistency,” said Kaitlyn Joyce outside of the Harrison Recreation Center in north Minneapolis. “There’s too much in flux.”
Will a Frey reelection amount to a collective shrug from the city electorate? I asked Frey supporter John Schmitt outside Pearl Park in south Minneapolis. “It’s like a sigh of relief,” he responded.