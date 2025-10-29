Roper: How the ‘slate for change’ could upend the Minneapolis mayoral election

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
Volunteers were assembling for a political door-knocking event on a recent evening in south Minneapolis when Sen. Omar Fateh arrived with the goods.
The mayoral candidate carried a box of postcards emblazoned with “Slate for Change!” and photos of Fateh alongside rival candidates DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton. All are running to unseat incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.
The campaign literature is emblematic of an awkward alliance forged among this trio, which has been drawing more attention in the countdown to Election Day, particularly from Frey and his allies. Linking with Fateh has helped Davis and Hampton spread the word about their campaigns. But in the process, they have avoided explicitly highlighting their disagreements with Fateh’s leftist agenda.
The “slate for change” message is that the mayor doesn’t deserve a third term and voters have three other viable options for their ranked-choice ballot. It could be viewed as a survival strategy in this ranked-choice election, since the only chance Fateh, Davis or Hampton have of winning is by accumulating voters’ second and third choice votes.
It is also a political gamble. Davis and Hampton could have spent the summer painting themselves as more palatable alternatives to Fateh’s democratic socialism. Instead, they’ve played Minnesota Nice and let Frey and his allies do the dirty work of criticizing Fateh.
I began working on this column under the suspicion that the “slate” was a shadow effort to elect Fateh.
After all, it’s been accompanied by a pro-Fateh “Rank All 3″ campaign from the democratic socialist-friendly political action committee Minneapolis For the Many. That PAC has endorsed Fateh as their top choice, followed by Davis and Hampton, which is how they order the candidates on lawn signs and mailers (a recent mailer even featured a sample ballot).