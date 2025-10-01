Roper: Jazz Hampton wants to be a City Hall bridge builder

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
Two candidates for public office in Minneapolis — on different ends of the lefty spectrum — were chatting outside a Linden Hills coffee shop when I arrived to meet Jazz Hampton. Hampton had pulled up a chair to the conversation.
The accidental scene felt like a metaphor for the rough sketch I had been developing of Hampton’s campaign for mayor: a more moderate liberal who is eager to engage with different political factions.
“I’ve sat down at coffee or breakfast with every single City Council member,” Hampton said midway through our conversation about his stances on city issues. “I’ve asked multiple times for every single City Council member to door knock with me.”
Hampton is a tech entrepreneur with a law background, a father of three kids and, perhaps most notably, the only Minnesota native among the top mayoral candidates. He travels in a political lane that’s closer to Mayor Jacob Frey than the other top candidates, but he’s offering voters a more collegial approach to leadership. His campaign describes him as a “Humphrey-Wellstone Democrat.”
“The leadership that is in that chair is just as important as the policy that’s in that chair,” Hampton said. “And I believe I provide much better leadership in this role.”
There’s been so much focus on Mayor Jacob Frey and Omar Fateh that I met with the other two top mayoral candidates — Hampton and DeWayne Davis — to dig into their positions.
Hampton seems convinced that, through building relationships, he can find some amicable path between warring factions at City Hall. He compares that collaborative work to packing a parachute, and the mayor’s veto pen to a reserve parachute that is important but shouldn’t be relied upon (his father was a paratrooper).