Roper: Minneapolis mayoral candidate DeWayne Davis is a lefty but not quite a leftist

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
DeWayne Davis was reading a book about poetry when I met him for coffee one recent afternoon — specifically, a chapter on Langston Hughes’ poem “Harlem.” It’s a short poem with a central question, “What happens to a dream deferred?” that taps into a driving theme of Davis’ campaign for mayor of Minneapolis.
“This isn’t an abundant city if you have a whole segment of your city that’s not doing well,” Davis said deep into our conversation about where he stands on local issues.
It’s hard not to take note of Davis on the campaign trail. The former minister of Plymouth Congregational Church speaks with an enthusiastic, thundering-yet-melodic cadence of someone who knows how to command the pulpit. Up close, his gesticulations and broad smile have a magnetic effect.
Davis and Jazz Hampton are serious candidates in the mayor’s race, even if the polarity between Mayor Jacob Frey and democratic socialist Omar Fateh has garnered most of the ink. I asked each of them to coffee to suss out the nuance of their positions (a column on Hampton is forthcoming).
Davis, who garnered 20% support in the first round of voting at the DFL convention, represents an option for lefty voters who aren’t ready for the Full Fateh. He thinks the city should have a larger role helping the lowest rungs of society, declaring that “the disparities in this city are just downright criminal to me.”
But compared with democratic socialists, Davis appears more attuned to the impact that city policies have on businesses. He is committed, he says, to maintaining Minneapolis’ status as the economic engine of the state.
Davis doesn’t think that the government should be capping private rent increases (i.e. rent control), for example. But he wants to steer the market by accelerating nonprofit and public development of housing.