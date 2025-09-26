Live: Watch the first Minneapolis mayoral debate

The first true debate of the Minneapolis mayoral campaign happens Friday morning.
The debate, scheduled to run from 8-9:30 a.m., was slated to feature Mayor Jacob Frey and his four most prominent challengers: the Rev. DeWayne Davis, state Sen. Omar Fateh, entrepreneur Jazz Hampton and small-business owner Brenda Short.
Twin Cities PBS reporter and anchor Mary Lahammer and political tip sheet editor Blois Olson are the moderators.
The debate is sponsored by the Citizens League, a nonpartisan nonprofit, and can be watched on a livestream starting at 8 a.m.