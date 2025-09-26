Minneapolis

Live: Watch the first Minneapolis mayoral debate

September 26, 2025

Mayor Jacob Frey and four top challengers face off in a livestreamed debate Friday morning.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The first true debate of the Minneapolis mayoral campaign happens Friday morning.

The debate, scheduled to run from 8-9:30 a.m., was slated to feature Mayor Jacob Frey and his four most prominent challengers: the Rev. DeWayne Davis, state Sen. Omar Fateh, entrepreneur Jazz Hampton and small-business owner Brenda Short.

Twin Cities PBS reporter and anchor Mary Lahammer and political tip sheet editor Blois Olson are the moderators.

The debate is sponsored by the Citizens League, a nonpartisan nonprofit, and can be watched on a livestream starting at 8 a.m.

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

