After 2-month lull, Minneapolis hit by resurgence in smash-and-grab vehicle vandalism, theft

The latest wave targeted more than 120 parked vehicles in many parts of the city, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 12:34PM
This is one of dozens of vehicles targeted this past summer in Minneapolis. (Provided by Lara Mord)

After a two-month lull, Minneapolis has seen a significant resurgence of parked vehicles being targeted for smash-and-grab break-ins.

From last Thursday through Monday, police received reports of 124 instances of vandalism, with windows shattered and wallets and other valuables at times stolen, police said Wednesday. The latest wave occurred throughout the city.

Police said the highest concentrations were near E. 35th Street and 24th Avenue S. (30 vehicles), W. 25th Street and Girard Avenue S. (12), the 900 block of 27th Avenue S. (10), and 31st Avenue S. and E. Franklin Avenue (9).

Nine vehicles were also reported damaged Friday on the North Side.

Another three vehicles were damaged outside the University of Minnesota’s family housing complex on 27th Avenue SE., according to city and campus police.

The uptick peaked on Monday with 70 vehicles damaged, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the latest burst of vehicle vandalism and thefts.

Back on Aug. 19, three vehicle vandalism suspects — boys ages 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested in north Minneapolis and have since been charged with motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot.

For several weeks until mid-August, more than 500 cars were broken into in various neighborhoods. In many cases, the damage has taken place on the streets next to apartment buildings, townhouses or condos.

Some residents have had their vehicles broken into several times over a matter of weeks.

“MPD investigators are following clear leads to determine possible connections to the damage to motor vehicle sprees,” police spokesman Trevor Folke said Wednesday.

Police said it’s important to call them as soon as possible and report the following information: clothing descriptions of those involved; any vehicles they may arrive or leave in, including license plates; and location or direction of travel.

If your vehicle was damaged or broken into recently, police say to report it immediately by calling 911 or 311. You can also report it in person at your nearest precinct or file an online report.

Louis Krauss of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

