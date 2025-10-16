After 2-month lull, Minneapolis hit by resurgence in smash-and-grab vehicle vandalism, theft

After a two-month lull, Minneapolis has seen a significant resurgence of parked vehicles being targeted for smash-and-grab break-ins.
From last Thursday through Monday, police received reports of 124 instances of vandalism, with windows shattered and wallets and other valuables at times stolen, police said Wednesday. The latest wave occurred throughout the city.
Police said the highest concentrations were near E. 35th Street and 24th Avenue S. (30 vehicles), W. 25th Street and Girard Avenue S. (12), the 900 block of 27th Avenue S. (10), and 31st Avenue S. and E. Franklin Avenue (9).
Nine vehicles were also reported damaged Friday on the North Side.
Another three vehicles were damaged outside the University of Minnesota’s family housing complex on 27th Avenue SE., according to city and campus police.
The uptick peaked on Monday with 70 vehicles damaged, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the latest burst of vehicle vandalism and thefts.
Back on Aug. 19, three vehicle vandalism suspects — boys ages 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested in north Minneapolis and have since been charged with motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot.