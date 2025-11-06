Did Minneapolis progressives keep control of the City Council? It’s complicated.

The final results of the Minneapolis election were tallied on Wednesday, and at first blush, it appeared that the dynamics of the past two years remain in play: a progressive-led City Council and a more-moderate Mayor Jacob Frey potentially clashing over the business of running the city for the next four years.
But will it play out that way?
The new council, which will be sworn in in January, is a slightly different crowd, with four new faces on the 13-member panel, and the progressive bloc will be vulnerable to defections among its members.
Strictly following endorsements by important outside groups, the breakdown of the council looks like this:
Four candidates who were endorsed by the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America won election: Robin Wonsley, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai. Three council members endorsed by Minneapolis for the Many, a progressive political action committee, won re-election: Elliott Payne, Jamal Osman and Aurin Chowdhury, who was elected in 2023 with the DSA’s endorsement but no longer identifies as a member.
The more moderate wing of the council claimed six seats whose winners were endorsed by All of Mpls, a Frey-aligned political action committee: incumbents Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Linea Palmisano and newcomers Tinitha “Pearll” Warren, Elizabeth Shaffer and Jamison Whiting.
The math leaves the progressives with a one-seat majority and the difficult task of rounding up two more votes to get the nine needed to override a Frey veto.
But it could be a stage set for a swing voter, and Osman told supporters after winning re-election Tuesday night that he would be that person.