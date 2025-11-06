Minneapolis

Did Minneapolis progressives keep control of the City Council? It’s complicated.

By one measure, six moderates and seven progressives were elected to the city council Tuesday, but that’s just one measure.

By Matt McKinney and

Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 12:40AM
Minneapolis City Hall is reflected in a skyway between the Hennepin County Government Center and the U.S. Bank Building. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The final results of the Minneapolis election were tallied on Wednesday, and at first blush, it appeared that the dynamics of the past two years remain in play: a progressive-led City Council and a more-moderate Mayor Jacob Frey potentially clashing over the business of running the city for the next four years.

But will it play out that way?

The new council, which will be sworn in in January, is a slightly different crowd, with four new faces on the 13-member panel, and the progressive bloc will be vulnerable to defections among its members.

Strictly following endorsements by important outside groups, the breakdown of the council looks like this:

Four candidates who were endorsed by the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America won election: Robin Wonsley, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai. Three council members endorsed by Minneapolis for the Many, a progressive political action committee, won re-election: Elliott Payne, Jamal Osman and Aurin Chowdhury, who was elected in 2023 with the DSA’s endorsement but no longer identifies as a member.

The more moderate wing of the council claimed six seats whose winners were endorsed by All of Mpls, a Frey-aligned political action committee: incumbents Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Linea Palmisano and newcomers Tinitha “Pearll” Warren, Elizabeth Shaffer and Jamison Whiting.

The math leaves the progressives with a one-seat majority and the difficult task of rounding up two more votes to get the nine needed to override a Frey veto.

But it could be a stage set for a swing voter, and Osman told supporters after winning re-election Tuesday night that he would be that person.

Osman mostly voted with the progressive faction of the council over the past two years, joining them on five of the eight attempts to override a Frey veto.

But he swung moderate twice on votes over the creation of a Minneapolis Labor Standards Board and the affordable housing first-right-of-refusal ordinance. Osman has often distanced himself from the DSA’s skepticism toward policing, and before the progressive bloc took control two years ago, he frequently voted with the comparatively moderate majority.

It’s early yet, and the newly elected council members have yet to choose a new council president or vice president, an internal process that can help set the agenda for the year. It involves personal politicking and forging of alliances but can also expose personal conflicts detached from ideology. The new faces on the council add uncertainty to how it will play out.

Council newcomer Jamison Whiting on Wednesday resisted giving any indication of how he would work within the council’s progressive-moderate power balance. Calling it a nuanced conversation that deserves a two-hour interview, he said he would be more willing to talk next week.

“I’m really looking forward to moving our city forward in a positive direction,” he said.

The final race was decided Wednesday, when after two rounds of vote counting, Warren was named the victor in Ward 5 in north Minneapolis to fill the seat of two-term Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, a member of the progressive faction who didn’t seek reelection.

