Minneapolis

Roper: DFL endorsement of democratic socialist wakes up sleepy Minneapolis mayor’s race

Omar Fateh’s win over Jacob Frey Saturday is likely to energize both sides of the city’s political landscape.

Columnist Icon

By Eric Roper

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
Mayoral candidate state Sen. Omar Fateh speaks after winning the Minneapolis DFL endorsement during Saturday's convention at Target Center. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Now the juices are flowing.

The DFL’s endorsement of democratic socialist candidate Omar Fateh Saturday night abruptly rousted what had been a fairly sleepy race for mayor of Minneapolis.

Fateh’s supporters are energized, including several City Council members who donned his T-shirts and worked the convention. But his endorsement will also be an alarm bell for voters on the sidelines who are quietly worried about the leftward lurch of city politics.

We might as well have it out — that ideological brawl that has been brewing for some time at City Hall. The citywide electorate will decide in November which faction of our increasingly polarized local politics represents the true zeitgeist of Minneapolis.

Call me old fashioned, but I think that scenario benefits Mayor Jacob Frey. The last time Minneapolis took a big vote on upending the status quo, in 2021, residents rejected an overhaul of the police department and handed the mayor more power.

Frey does seem vulnerable, however. His re-election may depend on whether his three main challengers — Fateh, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton — collectively form a strong anyone-but-Frey strategy for ranked-choice voting (ensuring their supporters rank the other challengers as second and third choice).

Mayoral candidate DeWayne Davis, second from left, answers a question during the Minneapolis DFL convention at Target Center Saturday. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

That’s assuming Davis and Hampton stay in the race. In the no-endorsement scenario that most people were expecting out of Saturday’s convention, I thought Davis could become the mayor’s most viable opponent. Now I’m not sure.

But the race also hasn’t really begun, in many ways. Back when I covered the 2013 mayoral election (35 candidates for an open seat), the Star Tribune polled city voters in early September. The results were pretty off the mark from what happened on Election Day.

A long day

It was fitting that this messy endorsement business went down in the city-owned Target Center, which I spent Saturday calling “The Albatross” — since that’s what it will represent on the city’s books after our basketball teams find a more lucrative place to play hoops.

I waltzed in at 9 a.m. when registration started, amped up for a day of politicking. Rookie mistake. The first vote for the mayor’s race did not occur until around EIGHT HOURS LATER. Security measures added to the delay, but only some of it.

These events are seemingly designed to be so agonizing that only the most fervent people can stand it. So it’s not surprising that Fateh’s supporters turned out, since he’s proposing changes that really stoke the adrenaline for the far left.

Delegates vote during the Minneapolis DFL convention at Target Center Saturday. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“This campaign isn’t about baby steps,” Fateh, who has served in the state Senate since 2021, told the convention. “It’s about flipping priorities and building people power.”

In other words, buckle up. I expect policing, housing and homelessness to dominate a lot of the campaign.

Fateh supports rent control, for example, and says the city shouldn’t be a “playground for developers.” Frey touts how housing development has kept rents down.

The most stinging attack on Frey occurred during the question-and-answer session with the candidates, when he was asked to address why the officer who shot Amir Locke in a no-knock raid in 2022 is now leading the police department’s use-of-force training. The crowd erupted as the question was read.

Frey said he trusts the decisions of his chief, Brian O’Hara, whom he selected for his record of police reform. Davis retorted that “boneheaded decisions like this [are] unacceptable” when trying to convince the public that police are committed to reform.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt’s introduction of Frey at the convention illustrates how he is leaning into a public safety theme. “Mayor Frey is the best person to lead the city and especially the Minneapolis Police Department,” Witt said.

Mayor Jacob Frey answers a question during the Minneapolis DFL convention. Frey was introduced by Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, displaying an alignment with public safety. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Challenging the vote

It’s worth highlighting that the whole day hinged on a voting system that raised a lot of eyebrows. The Frey campaign is appealing the result to the state DFL.

Delegates voted electronically on their phones, through a process that seemed to be getting its first big test at the convention. Confirmation emails landed in spam folders, which was merely the first hiccup.

Midway through the first ballot, someone noted that there was no option for “no endorsement.” So organizers added the option and told people they could update their votes — it would all be handled on the back end.

The mayoral results were read two hours later, after the convention dealt with some Park Board endorsement business. Fateh won about 44%, Frey won about 32% and Davis won 19.93% — .07% short of the 20% threshold to proceed. (That’s a high first-ballot threshold compared to other conventions, which immediately made it a two-person contest.)

Mayoral candidate DeWayne Davis, left, talks to mayoral candidate Omar Fateh and Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley after the first ballot results were announced Saturday. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Frey supporters wondered why the number of votes counted was so much lower than the number of potential delegates and alternates who could have voted. (This sounds in the weeds, but it was a big question as I made the rounds.)

Before the second ballot, the Frey campaign said the first ballot should be redone using paper. This failed. The convention rejected proposals to wrap up with no endorsement.

So Frey’s campaign yanked its supporters. This is a trick sometimes used to deny the convention quorum, as happened 2013 when Betsy Hodges’ campaign held an impromptu pizza party in the lobby of the Convention Center to block endorsement.

Delegates — minus most of Frey's supporters — raise their badges to vote for mayor on the second ballot on Saturday. (Eric Roper)

Darwin Forsyth, Frey’s campaign spokesperson, said they didn’t pull their supporters to deny quorum. He said their supporters were starting to leave and they didn’t want to legitimize the results of the second ballot — given their mistrust of the first one.

Fateh cruised to victory after that. In less than four months we’ll know if it was a blip or the beginning of a new era in city politics.

