Roper: DFL endorsement of democratic socialist wakes up sleepy Minneapolis mayor’s race

Now the juices are flowing.
The DFL’s endorsement of democratic socialist candidate Omar Fateh Saturday night abruptly rousted what had been a fairly sleepy race for mayor of Minneapolis.
Fateh’s supporters are energized, including several City Council members who donned his T-shirts and worked the convention. But his endorsement will also be an alarm bell for voters on the sidelines who are quietly worried about the leftward lurch of city politics.
We might as well have it out — that ideological brawl that has been brewing for some time at City Hall. The citywide electorate will decide in November which faction of our increasingly polarized local politics represents the true zeitgeist of Minneapolis.
Call me old fashioned, but I think that scenario benefits Mayor Jacob Frey. The last time Minneapolis took a big vote on upending the status quo, in 2021, residents rejected an overhaul of the police department and handed the mayor more power.
Frey does seem vulnerable, however. His re-election may depend on whether his three main challengers — Fateh, Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton — collectively form a strong anyone-but-Frey strategy for ranked-choice voting (ensuring their supporters rank the other challengers as second and third choice).
That’s assuming Davis and Hampton stay in the race. In the no-endorsement scenario that most people were expecting out of Saturday’s convention, I thought Davis could become the mayor’s most viable opponent. Now I’m not sure.