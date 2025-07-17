Minneapolis police officer who shot Amir Locke now leads department’s use-of-force training

The Minneapolis police officer who killed Amir Locke during a no-knock raid at a downtown Minneapolis apartment three years ago is now a sergeant leading the department’s training in the use of force.
Sgt. Mark Hanneman’s appointment has sparked criticism from civil rights advocates, who say it’s betrayal of public trust and a continuation of the same institutional failures that led to Locke’s death.
In 2022, Hanneman shot and killed Locke within seconds of entering a downtown apartment on a no-knock SWAT raid. Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, wasn’t a suspect. He was sleeping when officers entered the apartment and kicked the couch. Locke, who had been wrapped in a blanket, reached for and raised a pistol in the direction of Hanneman before the officer shot him.
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to file charges against Hanneman for the shooting, saying there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he violated Minnesota’s use-of-force statute. Locke’s family is pursuing a civil lawsuit against the city and Hanneman.
Hanneman was promoted to sergeant in September 2022, seven months after Locke’s death, and assigned to the training unit under Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, according a Minneapolis police spokesperson. His current role includes developing and teaching use-of-force training. In the ensuring years, he has worked to implement the department’s new use of force of policy required by the city’s police reform settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
“The message that the MPD would like to convey to the community is that Sgt. Hanneman is a skilled trainer who has demonstrated commitment to reform,” the statement said. “The feedback from trusted partners—internal and external—has been clear: Sgt. Hanneman has delivered results in the training unit, helped implement policy change, and earned the respect of officers who need to hear reform messages from credible voices inside the department.”
The statement said that when Chief Brian O’Hara learned of Hanneman’s role, he reviewed the assignment and “based on input from internal leaders, officers, and external partners, Sgt. Hanneman was affirmed as a strong, credible, and effective instructor who has played an important role in advancing MPD’s reform work.”
At the time of Locke’s death, Mayor Jacob Frey had enacted restrictions on no-knock warrants, but not issued a full ban. The mayor imposed a moratorium in February 2022, following the shooting, and later announced a permanent policy requiring officers to knock and announce themselves for 20 to 30 seconds before entry, except in limited emergency circumstances.