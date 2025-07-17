Minneapolis police officer who shot Amir Locke now leads department’s use-of-force training

“My residents found out through media releases — turning on their local radio station or picking up a newspaper and reading that, oh, MPD has repeated a pattern that was already identified as leading to a racist and violent policing department under the MDHR investigative report,” she said. “There’s been frustration around the fact that even in light of the chief and Mayor Frey being made aware of these concerns, they’re still doubling down and saying that this individual is the best fit.”