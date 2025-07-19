Can Minneapolis’ DFL party find enough unity to endorse a mayoral candidate?

The race for Minneapolis mayor is underway, with the chief rivalry heating up between two-term incumbent Jacob Frey, a moderate who saw the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, and state Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist.
Hundreds of Minneapolis DFL activists descended Saturday on Target Center in search of consensus on who would best represent the party in the fall election. The DFL endorsement comes with the party’s symbolic vote of confidence, as well as volunteer power and voter files. In theory, party members are not supposed to publicly support anyone other than DFL-endorsed candidates.
But the party hasn’t managed to agree on a mayoral candidate to endorse since 2009, when R.T. Rybak broke through the 60% vote threshold for party backing.
Former Minneapolis DFL party chair Briana Rose Lee said it would be amazing if DFLers were able to unify Saturday around someone for the city’s top office.
“I’m not holding out hopes,” she said. “I know getting to 60 percent in Minneapolis is tough because it is a heavily opinionated city. But it would be great if we could.”
In lieu of a viable Republican party in Minneapolis, political divisions have formed in the DFL between traditional Democrats and the party’s ascendant left wing of democratic socialists.
Several Minneapolis City Council members and contenders are democratic socialists, two of whom the Minneapolis DFL has already endorsed: Ninth Ward incumbent Jason Chavez and Eighth Ward hopeful Soren Stevenson.
At the last DFL city convention in 2021, no mayoral candidate won enough votes to land the endorsement. Democratic socialist Sheila Nezhad came in first with 53%, followed by Frey.