Minneapolis

Can Minneapolis’ DFL party find enough unity to endorse a mayoral candidate?

The party is meeting Saturday to see if it can endorse a candidate for mayor for the first time in 16 years.

By Susan Du

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 6:25PM
State DFL Chair Richard Carlbom speaks Saturday during the Minneapolis DFL convention at Target Center. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The race for Minneapolis mayor is underway, with the chief rivalry heating up between two-term incumbent Jacob Frey, a moderate who saw the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, and state Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist.

Hundreds of Minneapolis DFL activists descended Saturday on Target Center in search of consensus on who would best represent the party in the fall election. The DFL endorsement comes with the party’s symbolic vote of confidence, as well as volunteer power and voter files. In theory, party members are not supposed to publicly support anyone other than DFL-endorsed candidates.

But the party hasn’t managed to agree on a mayoral candidate to endorse since 2009, when R.T. Rybak broke through the 60% vote threshold for party backing.

Former Minneapolis DFL party chair Briana Rose Lee said it would be amazing if DFLers were able to unify Saturday around someone for the city’s top office.

“I’m not holding out hopes,” she said. “I know getting to 60 percent in Minneapolis is tough because it is a heavily opinionated city. But it would be great if we could.”

In lieu of a viable Republican party in Minneapolis, political divisions have formed in the DFL between traditional Democrats and the party’s ascendant left wing of democratic socialists.

Several Minneapolis City Council members and contenders are democratic socialists, two of whom the Minneapolis DFL has already endorsed: Ninth Ward incumbent Jason Chavez and Eighth Ward hopeful Soren Stevenson.

At the last DFL city convention in 2021, no mayoral candidate won enough votes to land the endorsement. Democratic socialist Sheila Nezhad came in first with 53%, followed by Frey.

In the weeks ahead of Saturday’s convention, divisions deepened when a group of DFL activists formed a group called Protect Our Platform, seeking to block Minneapolis candidates from being endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and the DFL at the same time. Under a rule change proposed by the group, candidates endorsed by both would have to accept the backing of only one.

DSA “is not a political party, but it operates exactly like one ... and a quick read of the platform of both will reveal some drastic differences,” said Fifth Congressional District DFL Chair Scott Graham, a member of Protect Our Platform in his nonofficial capacity.

“The Democratic Socialists of America want to defund the police,” Graham said. “They want to disarm all law enforcement officers. They want to free all incarcerated people, legalize the sex trade, the drug trade, homelessness and squatting. I could go on. Those are some really good high points that we found to be in strident contrast to the DFL’s values.”

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

Will the Minneapolis DFL endorse a democratic socialist for mayor? It could happen Saturday.

Minneapolis

Trump loyalist attacks mayoral candidate's Muslim identity; Minneapolis politicians unite in defense

Minneapolis

New York City mayoral primary boosts hopes of Minneapolis democratic socialists

Minneapolis

A $70 pastrami sandwich? That’s what one will cost at the Minneapolis DFL convention.

Minneapolis

Frey extends olive branch to foes, saying Democratic-run cities can be a beacon amid federal chaos

Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council ‘progressives vs. moderates’ split plays out in DFL endorsements

Minneapolis

Minneapolis mayor and City Council candidates are off to the races for this year’s election

But Graham said Protect Our Platform ultimately withdrew the proposed rule change “because it has become incredible divisive,” counter to the group’s intent to strengthen party unity.

The convention opened Saturday morning with a speech by Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom, who framed the gathering in terms of national goals: putting a Democrat in the White House by repairing the party’s brand (at 38% popularity nationwide) and reminding voters it’s the party of working families, Social Security, Medicare and universal school meals.

“We are a coalition by definition, the Democratic Farmer Labor Party,” Carlbom said. “Our party is made up of farmers and laborers. Our party is made up of progressives, environmentalists, feminists, democratic socialists” — applause broke out at this — “gays, lesbians, bisexual, transgender. We come from different places.

“We come from different spaces. We represent what is best about America. Our differences are our strength. If you want to be an authoritarian party, go be a Republican.”

The first order of business Saturday was handling delegate credential challenges. Endorsement for the Board of Estimate and Taxation was expected to move quickly because incumbent Steve Brandt was the only candidate seeking party backing.

The mayoral endorsement process was to start no later than 2 p.m., and endorsement of Park Board candidates was expected to start no later than 6 p.m.

Lee, who personally opposed the attempt to divide DFL and DSA endorsed candidates, said the party could not afford to alienate its left wing.

“My problem is not with a Democrat that I agree with 98 percent of the time, and I think it’s sad that there are Democrats in this coalition and in our big tent who feel differently, and that would rather spend their time attacking members of their own party,” she said.

“I would rather us come united today, pick a candidate, and then we all unify under them, so we can maybe send our volunteer power to the suburbs.”

about the writer

about the writer

Susan Du

Reporter

Susan Du covers the city of Minneapolis for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Can Minneapolis’ DFL party find enough unity to endorse a mayoral candidate?

card image

The party is meeting Saturday to see if it can endorse a candidate for mayor for the first time in 16 years.

News & Politics

U slaps students with $200 fee to help athletics budget as U starts paying athletes

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Innocent bystander on a date was 1 of 2 killed in mass shooting as Minneapolis bars closed

card image