A $70 kosher pastrami sandwich? That’s what one will cost you at the Minneapolis DFL convention.

Delegates will gather Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the citywide DFL convention, where if you want kosher or halal food, be ready to spend $70 for a pastrami sandwich, $60 for a schnitzel sandwich or $55 for a chicken kebab.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates for mayor and the park board will vie for the party’s endorsement during the convention, with speeches from party dignitaries and statewide and congressional candidates. The race for mayor will be the highlight of the day, with Mayor Jacob Frey being challenged by nearly a half dozen candidates.
Only the most committed, often ideological Minnesotans are willing to give up a summer Saturday to attend a political convention all day, and possibly into the night. So while some of the candidates will boast about their democratic socialistic bona fides, the kosher and halal food prices will be positively capitalistic.
Most of the other menu items will cost less than $20 (you can get a hot dog for $8) but the Target Center hires Holy Land restaurant to cater kosher and halal meals, which must be ordered in advance.
After the high prices were reported by Racket on Monday, the DFL said a “limited number” of Kosher and Halal meals would be provided by the party on a “sliding scale price” and that donors had stepped up to cover the cost of a “handful” of meals.
Minneapolis DFL Chair John Maraist said the consternation over prices is “absolutely justified,” but “we’re helping people who need help.”
“I firmly believe that we’re not driving people away because of this,” he said.
Maraist said the prices are high because the food must be handled with “very prescribed procedures.”