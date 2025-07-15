Vance Boelter indicted; search warrant includes full FBI letter, stalking details and murky motive

An unsealed search warrant accompanying a federal indictment against alleged political assassin Vance Boelter on Tuesday revealed troubling new details and a murky motive, including a rambling letter addressed to the FBI claiming he was instructed to carry out deadly violence against Minnesota lawmakers under threat of harm.
In announcing the grand jury’s six-count indictment and the unsealed warrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota also provided the latest updates on Boelter’s advancing federal case. The indictment included a “Notice of Special Findings,” a requirement should the Department of Justice seek the death penalty if Boelter is convicted — although that decision likely remains far off.
The grand jury charges, announced in the Minneapolis federal courthouse, accuse Boelter of stalking and fatally shooting DFL lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home June 14. The indictment also brings firearm charges against Boelter for the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman, his wife, Yvette, and now includes a charge for the attempted shooting of their daughter, Hope Hoffman, in their Champlin home. John and Yvette survived their injuries.
“Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism, a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota,” said the acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Joe Thompson. “It has been a terrible personal tragedy for the Hoffman and Hortman families.”
Two of Boelter’s federal charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. Thompson said any decision about a death sentence will come later and requires approval from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been vocal in her support of capital punishment.
Boelter, 57, surrendered to law enforcement June 15 in a Green Isle field roughly one mile from his residence following a 43-hour manhunt.
Thompson said further investigation has led investigators to feel “confident” Boelter acted alone. A motive, however, remains unclear.
“That leaves us with the why? Why did Vance Boelter do this? Why did he carry out this political assassination?” Thompson said. “That’s a harder question.”