Read the full text of the letter to the FBI that authorities say Vance Boelter wrote

Below is a transcript of the letter to the FBI that was included in a federal search warrant that was unsealed Tuesday in the case against Vance Boelter:
Dear Kash Patel. My name is Dr. Vance Luther Boelter Ed.D. I am the shooter at large in Minnesota involved in the shoo 2 shootings the morning of Saturday June 15th at approximately 2:30 am and 3:30 am, or around that time. I will probably be dead by the time you read this letter. I wanted to share some info with you that you might find interesting. I was trained by U.S. Military people off the books starting in college. I have been on projects since that time in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. All in the line of doing what I thought was right and in the best interest of the United States.
Recently I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done and _ _ and Keith _ was also aware of the project. Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobushar and Tina _. Tim wants to be a senator and he doesn’t trust _ _ to retire as planned and thinks she is going to stay on at the last minute. With Amy + _ gone Tim would get one of the gen senate seats, and _ wants to be gov, and Keith Elison (sic) would be rewarded with a Lieutenant governors position.
I told Tim I wanted nothing to do with it and it he didn’t call off that plan I would go public. He said he would call it hurt my family if I did (sic) play ball. Then he set up a meeting with me and Mel _ and _, to talk about options when I they had some people waiting to kill me. I was able to get away by God’s mercy. So I went back a short time later and shot
both at both _ + _.
You should notice how I didn’t fire one round at any police officers and boy did I have plenty of opportunity. Ask for the report on how many weapons and ammunition I had with me. Cops were pulling up right next to me in their vehicles and I had an AK pistol aimed right at her head and I could have left a pile of cops dead but I did (sic) shoot 1 bullet towards law enforcement. You can ask them. Because I support the police and don’t want to see them hurt.
But if they are hurting my wife + or kids next time I won’t give them a pass. If you think I’m making this up just get on the phone and tell Tim you have a few questions for him.
Then ask Tim Walz if he knows me and see what he says? If he says he doesn’t know me or never met me look in the files and you will see that Tim Walz personally appointed me as to be on his Governors workforce Board as one of the business representatives. He is probably trying to destroy that info but its public record.
Then ask Tim Walz why they kept the shots silent from the media when they first happened. Not a word in the press about it. Why? They needed to get their stories figured out first so everyone was on the same page about “what happened.” Tim is probably crapping bricks right now because I’m still at large and he knows what I can do, and that I know about where all the buried skeletons are. So I will be shot on sight you can bet on that.