Live: Vance Boelter faces expanded federal charges in lawmaker shootings

Vance Boelter has been formally indicted on six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, for the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a press conference Tuesday that Boelter did not leave behind a manifesto or screed. However, he did leave behind a letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.
“Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism, a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota,” Thompson said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said that the following officials joined the press briefing: FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, BCA Superintendent Andrew Evans, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Spence Burnett and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
3:40 p.m. - The federal indictment outlines 11 guns seized in the course of the investigation, including several Beretta 9mm pistols, a revolver and an Arsenal SLR-95 rifle.
3:35 p.m. - A section of Vance Boelter’s indictment contains a Notice of Special Findings. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “the Attorney General ultimately recommends that the Attorney General authorize seeking the death penalty for the charged offense, the indictment shall allege as special findings.” However, Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said Tuesday that the decision remains far down the road.