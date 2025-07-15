News & Politics

Live: Vance Boelter faces expanded federal charges in lawmaker shootings

July 15, 2025
Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson addresses the media regarding the Federal charges against Vance Boelter, who has been taken into custody on Sunday evening, during a press conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Boelter is accused of murdering Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and seriously wounding Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Vance Boelter has been formally indicted on six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, for the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in a press conference Tuesday that Boelter did not leave behind a manifesto or screed. However, he did leave behind a letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism, a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota,” Thompson said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said that the following officials joined the press briefing: FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, BCA Superintendent Andrew Evans, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Spence Burnett and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Follow live updates below:

3:40 p.m. - The federal indictment outlines 11 guns seized in the course of the investigation, including several Beretta 9mm pistols, a revolver and an Arsenal SLR-95 rifle.

- David Taintor

3:35 p.m. - A section of Vance Boelter’s indictment contains a Notice of Special Findings. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “the Attorney General ultimately recommends that the Attorney General authorize seeking the death penalty for the charged offense, the indictment shall allege as special findings.” However, Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said Tuesday that the decision remains far down the road.

- Abby Simons

3:24 p.m. - Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said the letter is contained in an unsealed search warrant and will be made public soon.

“As I mentioned a month ago, my office is committed to being as transparent as possible in this case, in light of a legitimate public interest in the case, and to ensure the information in the public record is as accurate as possible. I want to leave you all with this. Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism, a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota.”

Thompson added: “It’s been a terrible personal tragedy for the Hoffman and Hortman families, something that has rocked the entire state of Minnesota, even the country. This indictment represents the next step in our efforts to hold the man responsible for this crime and hold Boelter responsible for his actions.”

- Sofia Barnett

3:22 p.m. - Vance Boelter did not leave behind a manifesto or screed, Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said. However, he did leave behind a letter addressed to FBI director Kash Patel.

“In the letter, Vance Boelter claims that he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and he had conducted missions on behalf of the U.S. military from Asia, the Middle East and Africa. In his letter, Vance Boelter claimed that Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota wanted him and approached him about killing U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Boelter claims in the letter that he wanted nothing to do with Gov. Walz’s plan and that he would go public if he insisted. Boelter claims that people threatened to hurt his family if he didn’t participate in this plan to murder senators Klobuchar and Smith.

- Sofia Barnett

3:20 p.m. - Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said authorities are confident that Vance Boelter acted alone, although his motive is still unclear.

Thompson said both guns used that night were recovered,  including a disassembled Beretta 92 9mm handgun and at least three magazines strewn about in the yard outside the Hortman home.

“That leaves us with the why?” Thompson said. “Why did Vance Boelter do this? Why did he carry out this political assassination? The investigation has confirmed that this was an act of political extremism.”

- Sofia Barnett

3:15 p.m. - Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson also gave new details about the violence that unfolded at Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home.

“Shortly before 3:30 a.m., Vance Boelter pulled up to the Hortmans’ home in an SUV that was disguised to look like a police vehicle with police style lights that were flashing. Boelter got out of his car wearing a hyper-realistic silicone mask and a dark brown wig, and he approached the Hortmans’ front door. He was wearing black gloves and carrying a yellow gun in his chest. Boelter rang the doorbell, and after a moment, shouted ‘police, welfare check.’”

When Mark Hortman answered the door, Boelter shined a light in Hortman’s eyes, according to Thompson. Mark Hortman ultimately asked for the man’s badge number. Boelter hesitated a moment and then responded ‘Nelson 286,’” according to Thompson.

At that time, while Boelter was talking to Mark Hortman at the front of the home, Brooklyn Park Police officers arrived.

- Sofia Barnett

3:10 p.m. - Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson outlined some new details in the charges against Vance Boelter.

“First as to the attack at Sen. Hoffman’s home, we now know that Vance Boelter not only shot at Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, but he also shot at and attempted to kill their daughter, Hope Hoffman. Both John and Yvette acted with incredible bravery to put themselves between Boelter’s bullets, and their daughter,” Thompson said.

“Miraculously, Hope Hoffman was not shot, but she was the fifth intended victim of Vance Boelter that night, and as such, she is included in the federal indictment as to the murders of Melissa and Mark Hortman,” Thompson added. “We have obtained additional security footage that provides a more detailed details of what happened leading up to and during the murders of the Hortmans.”

- Sofia Barnett

3:08 p.m. - Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said the federal charges amount to the “first step” towards seeking the death penalty against Vance Boelter.

“The ultimate decision as to whether to seek the death penalty will not come for several months, and will ultimately be decided by Attorney General [Pam] Bondi, with input from the capital case unit in the Department of Justice along with this office, and the victims.”

- Sofia Barnett

3 p.m. - Read the indictment against Vance Boelter.

- Matt DeLong

2:52 p.m. - Vance Boelter has been formally indicted on six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, for the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

- Abby Simons

