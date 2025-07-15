News & Politics

Read the federal indictment against alleged assassin Vance Boelter

Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said the federal charges amount to the “first step” towards seeking the death penalty against Boelter.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 8:43PM

Vance Boelter on Tuesday was formally indicted by a grand jury with six federal crimes, including stalking and murder, for the June 14 killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Read the full charging document below.

Star Tribune staff

