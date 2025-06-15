Vance Boelter, a suspect in the assassination of House DFL leader Melissa Hortman, was appointed to a state advisory board by Gov. Tim Walz.
Police also have named Boelter as a suspect in the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman.
Some on social media have claimed he had longstanding ties to the Minnesota’s DFL governor or was an associate of his.
It’s true that Boelter was appointed in 2019 by the governor to a workforce development advisory board, one that Sen. John Hoffman also served on at the time.
However, that board has about 60 members, many of whom are not politically connected or would have meaningful access to the governor or interactions with him. The workforce board is tasked with recommending policies to Walz and the Legislature.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of people apply to serve on these state boards, task forces, advisory councils and commissions each year. There are more than 130 in total, including high-paying jobs on powerful councils, but they mainly are volunteer positions.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said on Saturday that there is “certainly some overlap with some public meetings” between Hoffman and Boelter, but that law enforcement didn’t know anything about their relationship or if they knew each other.
The governor did not know Boelter, a source in his office said, and emphasized these are not appointments to a position in the governor’s office or cabinet.