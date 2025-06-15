News & Politics

Fact check: Did Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota shootings, have close ties to Gov. Tim Walz?

Boelter was appointed to an advisory board in 2019, but one member says the board does not interact with the governor on a regular basis. He was listed as having no party preference.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 4:10PM

Vance Boelter, a suspect in the assassination of House DFL leader Melissa Hortman, was appointed to a state advisory board by Gov. Tim Walz.

Police also have named Boelter as a suspect in the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman.

Some on social media have claimed he had longstanding ties to the Minnesota’s DFL governor or was an associate of his.

It’s true that Boelter was appointed in 2019 by the governor to a workforce development advisory board, one that Sen. John Hoffman also served on at the time.

However, that board has about 60 members, many of whom are not politically connected or would have meaningful access to the governor or interactions with him. The workforce board is tasked with recommending policies to Walz and the Legislature.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people apply to serve on these state boards, task forces, advisory councils and commissions each year. There are more than 130 in total, including high-paying jobs on powerful councils, but they mainly are volunteer positions.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said on Saturday that there is “certainly some overlap with some public meetings” between Hoffman and Boelter, but that law enforcement didn’t know anything about their relationship or if they knew each other.

The governor did not know Boelter, a source in his office said, and emphasized these are not appointments to a position in the governor’s office or cabinet.

Steve Kalina owns a small manufacturing business and has been on the governor’s workforce board since 2019 and said he’s on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Walz.

Kalina said the governor appoints people to represent the views of industry, and not to represent Walz’s political views. Kalina said the board does not interact with the governor on a regular basis. Boelter is listed in a 2020 state report for the board as having no party preference.

Kalina said he’s seen people post on social media trying to criticize Walz but that it’s a “shameless way of attacking the governor at a time we should be mourning the leaders of our state.”

“It’s goofy to make those stretches that the suspect was a close tie to the governor, a close appointee,” he said.

Kalina, who said his prayers go out to the Hortman and Hoffman families and called the violence senseless, said he recognized Boelter’s face and was probably in a few meetings with him but hasn’t worked with him directly.

Star Tribune reporter Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Live: Wife of suspect in Hortman assassination stopped by police as manhunt continues

card image

Law enforcement officials asked the public for help finding suspect Vance Boelter.

News & Politics

Fact check: Did Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota shootings, have close ties to Gov. Tim Walz?

Politics

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial this week will put family dynamics, grief at center stage

card image