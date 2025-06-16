News & Politics

Read the charges against Vance Boelter

Authorities arrested and charged Vance Boelter on Sunday night.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 2:53AM
Information about suspect Vance L. Boelter is displayed on a screen as BCA Superintendent Drew Evans answers questions during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Blaine on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Authorities arrested and charged Vance Boelter on Sunday night after he allegedly shot and killed House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband in their Brooklyn Park home and shot and seriously injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their home in Champlin.

The criminal complaint against Boelter was unsealed after his apprehension. He stands charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The charges allege that Boelter was heavily armed and officers saw him shoot and kill Mark Hortman. The first 911 call was made by one of the children of John and Yvette Hoffman after they were shot multiple times.

