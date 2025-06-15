News & Politics

Live: Manhunt continues for suspect Vance Boelter in Rep. Melissa Hortman assassination

June 15, 2025
A growing memorial for Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home yesterday, sits in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Law enforcement officials asked the public for help finding Boelter.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife survived the assassin’s attack at their home in Champlin, in what Gov. Tim Walz said appeared to be a targeted act of political violence.

Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. A manhunt is underway to locate Boelter.

Officials said the suspect left a list of politicians at the scene. A person who has seen the list said it included several abortion rights supporters, including lawmakers.

Here’s what we know so far:

Follow live updates below:

6:36 a.m. - Ambulance crews sent to the homes of state Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park reported to dispatch the injuries to the two legislators and advised the hospitals.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has obtained audio of the dispatches, which capture the dramatic attempts to save them, and the ongoing threat to first responders, who at one point note that the shooter is still in Hortman’s home.

Listen to the audio here.

6:12 a.m. - Sen. John Hoffman’s wife, Yvette, saved the life of her daughter during the assassination attempt at their Champlin home early Saturday morning, according to Hoffman’s nephew.

A man dressed as a cop “broke into my aunt and uncle’s house and shot him 6 and my aunt 5 times in a political act of terrorism,” the nephew, Mat Ollig, wrote on Facebook. “My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life.”

In a Saturday afternoon interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ollig said both Hoffmans were out of surgery and recovering.

6:03 a.m. - The manhunt continues for Vance Boelter, the man authorities have identified as a suspect in the “targeted” shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman.

Star Tribune staff

