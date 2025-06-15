Live: Manhunt continues for suspect Vance Boelter in Rep. Melissa Hortman assassination

Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife survived the assassin’s attack at their home in Champlin, in what Gov. Tim Walz said appeared to be a targeted act of political violence.
Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. A manhunt is underway to locate Boelter.
Officials said the suspect left a list of politicians at the scene. A person who has seen the list said it included several abortion rights supporters, including lawmakers.
Follow live updates below:
6:36 a.m. - Ambulance crews sent to the homes of state Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park reported to dispatch the injuries to the two legislators and advised the hospitals.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has obtained audio of the dispatches, which capture the dramatic attempts to save them, and the ongoing threat to first responders, who at one point note that the shooter is still in Hortman’s home.