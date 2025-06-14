Twin Cities Suburbs

Scanner audio details how first responders rushed to treat Minnesota lawmakers after shootings

June 14, 2025
Law enforcement officers sweep a neighborhood near the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I don’t have time to explain it,” one medic radioed. “The shooter is still in the house.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Ambulance crews sent to the homes of state Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park reported to dispatch the injuries to the two legislators and advised the hospitals.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has obtained audio of the dispatches, which capture the dramatic attempts to save them, and the ongoing threat to first responders, who at one point note that the shooter is still in Hortman’s home.

“I don’t have time explain it,” a medic radioed. “The shooter is still in the house. They believe barricaded with the firearm.”

Emergency medical services in Champlin for the Hoffmans starting at 2:08 a.m.

“Standby on a possible GSW [gunshot wound]. Sounds like there might be two patients.”

“I need two, two ... rooms at Mercy [Hospital in Coon Rapids].

“One female victim. 3 GSWs. Two to abdomen. One to arm. Can you notify Mercy of our patient, please?“

“Advise Mercy, we have an older male multiple gunshot wounds. … Two to the chest, one to the abdomen. … left elbow. He’s definitely got bleeding going on his stomach as well. He’s very [inaudible]."

Emergency medical service in Brooklyn Park for the Hortmans starting at 3:35 a.m.

“Code 3, Brooklyn Park on a shooting. To the area of [exact address] Windsor Terrace North.”

“Will advise to Code 4 [all clear]. Will advise on scene.”

“CPR has been started.”

“We are going to have at least two patients. Get that truck coming Code 3 [urgent]. If we can send another one to the area.”

“We are going to have one confirmed shooting [victim] right now, possible more. We’ll just take one more truck staging in the area.”

“Confirmed shot, in cardiac arrest. We will be taking that one. No more confirmed shot at this time. They want another rig to stand in the area. They don’t know where the shooter is.”

“A suspect is barricaded in the house.”

“Code 3 to North [Memorial Health Hospital] with two riders.”

“Be advised, they want you guys on standby. I don’t have time explain it … The shooter is still in the house. They believe barricaded with the firearm. Multiple different agencies are on-scene trying to locate if this individual on foot, if he shot anybody else around the home.”

“Another victim in the house, can you confirm another rig is needed?”

“Be advised, we have one DOA [dead on arrival].”

