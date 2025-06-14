Scanner audio details how first responders rushed to treat Minnesota lawmakers after shootings

Ambulance crews sent to the homes of state Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin and state Rep. Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park reported to dispatch the injuries to the two legislators and advised the hospitals.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has obtained audio of the dispatches, which capture the dramatic attempts to save them, and the ongoing threat to first responders, who at one point note that the shooter is still in Hortman’s home.
“I don’t have time explain it,” a medic radioed. “The shooter is still in the house. They believe barricaded with the firearm.”
Emergency medical services in Champlin for the Hoffmans starting at 2:08 a.m.
“Standby on a possible GSW [gunshot wound]. Sounds like there might be two patients.”
“I need two, two ... rooms at Mercy [Hospital in Coon Rapids].
“One female victim. 3 GSWs. Two to abdomen. One to arm. Can you notify Mercy of our patient, please?“
“Advise Mercy, we have an older male multiple gunshot wounds. … Two to the chest, one to the abdomen. … left elbow. He’s definitely got bleeding going on his stomach as well. He’s very [inaudible]."
Emergency medical service in Brooklyn Park for the Hortmans starting at 3:35 a.m.
“Code 3, Brooklyn Park on a shooting. To the area of [exact address] Windsor Terrace North.”