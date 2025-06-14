News & Politics

Timeline: How an early morning assault against Minnesota lawmakers unfolded

First call to police reported Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot at their home in Champlin.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 4:07PM
Law enforcement officers including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, stage less than a mile from a shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot early Saturday morning in what Gov. Tim Walz said appears to be a politically motivated assassination.

That came shortly after a gunman shot and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin, according to authorities.

Here’s what officials have said about how the early morning attacks unfolded.

2 a.m. - Champlin Police respond to shooting

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Champlin police got a call that Hoffman and his wife had been shot, said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police responded to the family’s home, and the two were taken to the hospital for surgery, Evans said.

3:35 a.m. - Police check on Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home

Shortly after, at about 3:35 a.m., another call came in that two Brooklyn Park officers were proactively checking Hortman’s home several miles away, Evans said.

Those officers pulled down the street and saw what looked like a police SUV in the driveway with emergency lights on, said Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley. A person who appeared to be a police officer was at the door, coming out of the house.

When the officers confronted the person, the person immediately fired on police and retreated back into the house after exchanging gunfire, Bruley said.

Bruley said police “believe confidently” the suspect fled out of the back of the house.

The officers went into the house and saw a man hurt with a gunshot wound. They dragged him outside and attempted to give first aid, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Law enforcement surrounded the house and used a drone to enter the house and identify Hortman.

Bruley said the SUV at the scene “looked exactly like a police vehicle” and the suspect was wearing a vest, had a taser and other equipment and had a badge of some type. Bruley said “no question if they were in this room” the person would be mistaken for an officer.

about the writer

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

