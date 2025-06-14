Timeline: How an early morning assault against Minnesota lawmakers unfolded

House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot early Saturday morning in what Gov. Tim Walz said appears to be a politically motivated assassination.
That came shortly after a gunman shot and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin, according to authorities.
Here’s what officials have said about how the early morning attacks unfolded.
2 a.m. - Champlin Police respond to shooting
At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Champlin police got a call that Hoffman and his wife had been shot, said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Police responded to the family’s home, and the two were taken to the hospital for surgery, Evans said.
3:35 a.m. - Police check on Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home
Shortly after, at about 3:35 a.m., another call came in that two Brooklyn Park officers were proactively checking Hortman’s home several miles away, Evans said.
Those officers pulled down the street and saw what looked like a police SUV in the driveway with emergency lights on, said Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley. A person who appeared to be a police officer was at the door, coming out of the house.
When the officers confronted the person, the person immediately fired on police and retreated back into the house after exchanging gunfire, Bruley said.