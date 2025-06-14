News & Politics

Shooter of two Minnesota lawmakers, families wrote ‘manifesto’ naming more officials

With the suspect still on the run, police are notifying other politicians they might be on the list and providing some with security.

By Andy Mannix and

Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 5:10PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pauses as he speaks about the killing of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at the State Emergency Operations Center in Blaine. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The home invader who shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday — killing a top Democrat and her husband — wrote a “manifesto” containing the names of other elected officials.

Police found the document identifying “many lawmakers and elected officials” in an SUV decked out to look like a law enforcement squad, after confronting the suspect in a shootout outside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s home, said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley on Saturday. Investigators have alerted those who appeared on the list and are providing security where necessary, he said.

Police are searching for “people of interest,” said Bruley, but have not arrested any suspects in the shocking attacks at the homes of the two Minnesota lawmakers, igniting a manhunt and shelter-in-place order in Brooklyn Park, and a frenzy of panic and rumors as large-scale political protests against the Trump administration were planned for Saturday.

The unidentified suspect, dressed as a police officer, shot Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their Champlin home each “multiple times” early Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz announced in a solemn press conference.

As officers proactively went to check on Hortman, the 55-year-old top Democrat House leader who lived in a neighboring suburb, they encountered a suspect, who escaped after a gunfight with the officers, according to law enforcement officials.

Hoffman and his wife are out of surgery and still alive; Hortman and her husband are dead, Walz said.

“When our officers confronted him he immediately fired at officers and retreated back into the home,” Bruley said of the encounter outside Hortman’s home.

Bruley described a convincing police disguise being worn by the suspect, designed to exploit to manipulate their into the homes, including a Taser, badge and black body armor and driving a vehicle outfitted with emergency lights.

“No question that if they were in this room you would assume that they are a police officer,” said Bruley.

The shootings are under investigation from local, state and federal law enforcement. Police have detained and questioned some people, but made no arrests, Bruley said as of Saturday morning.

Bruley asked residents to stay inside and call dispatch if a person claiming to be a police officer shows up to their homes. Officers in Brooklyn Park and partnering investigators have been advised only to approach people in pairs, he said, “so if there’s only one officer outside the door do not answer the door and call 911.”

about the writers

about the writers

Andy Mannix

Minneapolis crime and policing reporter

Andy Mannix covers Minneapolis crime and policing for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

World

US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear program won't take place after Israel's surprise attack

card image

The latest U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will not take place Sunday, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Israel and Iran traded blows a day after Israel's blistering attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Twin Cities

Rallygoers at ‘No Kings Day’ protests sobered by news of the shootings of two legislators

card image

News & Politics

What we know so far about Minnesota lawmaker shootings

card image